International Land Alliance Provides Update on Valle Divino Development

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today provided an update on its Valle Divino development project. The Valle Divino development project is an eco-friendly development in Ensenada, Baja California, roughly 50 miles south of San Diego. ILAL has completed construction of the clubhouse, wine tasting room and sales office in anticipation of beginning site tours.



“Completion of the community clubhouse and wine tasting room to showcase the property’s vineyard and an on-site sales office paves the way to commence tours for potential homeowners at Valle Divino,” said Frank Ingrande, President of ILA. “We will now be focusing on increasing sales and marketing efforts at Valle Divino and expect strong interest from prospective homeowners and existing lot holders arriving to tour the property to see and enjoy the newly constructed amenities. A key emphasis for us will be highlighting the solar microgrid from CleanSpark which is powering the clubhouse, which we believe will also drive interest from sustainable-minded buyers. With a total 650 homesites planned in the project, we look forward to future updates for this exciting project in the months ahead and building long term value for our shareholders.”

The Valle Divino community is part of a master planned residential community overlooking the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The premier community sits on the western edge of the Guadalupe Valley, Baja’s wine region with over 175 wineries. A 2-acre vineyard at the development is producing 14 different grapes including Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Tempranillo, Syrah, Mourvèdre, Petit Verdot, Viognier, Nebbiolo, Pino Noir and Zinfandel. Renewable energy solutions at the property include a solar microgrid to provide electrical power to the development.

ILAL broke ground on the Valle Divino development in July 2020 and has also commenced site preparation for two model homes including a 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom option. Residential lot prices at Valle Divino start at $49,000 and the completed 1BR/1BA solar-powered homes start at $99,000 with 2BR/2BA starting at $119,000. Phase 1 of the development includes 187 homes.

To speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the community, contact Mariana Castro at sales@ila.company or (858) 900-8056 or visit our website https://ila.company/valle-divino-resort/

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

