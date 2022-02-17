SFLMaven Announces Plan to Purchase Metaverse Real Estate to Establish Virtual Jewelry Operations in Decentraland

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce the Company’s plan to purchase real estate in Decentraland, the leading 3D virtual world browser-based platform.

The Company intends to establish a jewelry store within the Metaverse to market and sell high-end vintage digital jewelry items for avatar use. To management’s knowledge, SFLMaven will be the first jeweler in the Metaverse.

“In 2003, when ecommerce was still just getting off the ground, SFLMaven charged in to become one of the first jewelers to operate online,” commented Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “We’ve built our success over the last two decades by embracing ‘Tomorrow’, and the new and innovative ways of doing business it brings. First it was the Internet. Then it was eBay. Now, ‘Tomorrow’ is the Metaverse. And SFLMaven is excited to have the opportunity to build just as much success in the virtual jewelry realm as we have in the physical one.”

The Company looks forward to presenting further details on its Metaverse strategy soon.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

