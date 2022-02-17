Quisitive Provides Update on Key Business Milestones for 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payment solutions provider, has provided an update on key business milestones for 2022.



Quisitive has received the necessary hardware and is in the final stages of testing with Mastercard and anticipates full certification within the next two months, which will enable Quisitive to accept payment from any major card brand. Visa certification is also underway and will follow in the coming months.

Quisitive will have the ability to onboard customers and process payments from all major card brands beginning in the second quarter.

The Company is also pleased to share that it has initiated a process with American Express for the OptBlue and AMEX direct payment processor services.

Quisitive has now secured two additional ISO customer agreements: Digipro and previously announced Payment Floor (formerly known as Paytron). LedgerPay’s automated features including merchant boarding was a major factor in each selecting LedgerPay as its payment processing provider.

LedgerPay’s payment processing services will be operationalized in phases throughout 2022, with a focus on initial pilot customers in Q2, migration of BankCard USA customers to the LedgerPay platform beginning in Q3 and continuing over the subsequent four quarters. The Company will also begin onboarding customers from the previously mentioned ISO agreements as well as additional new customers during the second half of 2022.

The Company’s Payments Intelligence sales team remains focused on pursuing opportunities in the quick serve restaurant and convenience store verticals. The Company anticipates Payments Intelligence proof of concepts with customers to begin this summer and initial production customers in Q4.

Quisitive and Catapult have begun to capitalize on synergies between the two organizations, including a consolidated recruiting engine to fuel headcount growth, a joint security assessment offering, and initial motions to cross-sell Catapult Managed Services offerings for security and Microsoft Azure.

While the primary focus is on integrating the Catapult acquisition across marketing, sales, delivery, and culture, the Company continues to explore M&A opportunities in both payments and cloud to add accretive value later in 2022.

Quisitive has begun the process and preparation to graduate to the TSX later this year.

"Our team continues to make strategic incremental progress across our stated goals for both payments and cloud solutions," said Company CEO Mike Reinhart. "We remain laser-focused on LedgerPay platform testing and certification as well as the integration of the Catapult Systems acquisition. Our vision for 2022 includes significant organic growth across both businesses as well as further M&A to accelerate our impact for customers and shareholders.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF ) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

