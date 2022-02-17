AREV Life Sciences Advances Developments, New Appointments and Relationships

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) today announces its new corporate acquisitions and maturation of multiple product lines that are being matched with appointments and expanding corporate capacity in the Company’s scientific advisory committee and IP council.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Sorocco to its scientific advisory committee and IP council and the Company’s extension of services with Strategic Health Resources LLC. AREV’s expanding pipeline of consumer products and therapeutic innovations is now entering mature stages of development.

With further consideration of the global impact of this contemporary global famine and the occurrence of Elon Musk being challenged to respond to the World Food Program’s solicitations for support, AREV Life Sciences is expanding its efforts to ensure SUSTAINN, its ready-to-use therapeutic food currently in development, can meet the challenges of securing global formulary inclusion of SUSTAINN.

“I'm very excited for Doug Sorocco to be part of this critical effort that is positioned to drive both profitability for the Company and relief to patient populations in need of viable approaches to treating inanition,” said Roscoe Moore, D.V.M., M.P.H., Ph.D.; former United States Assistant Surgeon General (retired); board member, Global Virus Network; Institute of Human Virology University of Maryland School of Medicine; and who serves as chair, AREV Scientific Advisory Committee.

Doug Sorocco, Esq., will serve as the Company’s patent attorney and IP advisor for its maturing intellectual property portfolio. He practices in all areas of intellectual property law including patent, trademark, copyright and technology and assists clients with intellectual property matters requiring litigation, licensing, technology counseling and complex transactions.

Sorocco is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. His practice has focused on acquiring and/or commercializing intellectual property assets as well as portfolio management, licensing and transactional matters. Sorocco is ranked in Band 1 (the top band) for intellectual property law by the highly regarded “Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business 2021,” and he was selected for inclusion in “The Best Lawyers in America® 2022” for Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law and Technology Law. In 2021, Best Lawyers named him the Oklahoma Lawyer of the Year for Technology Law. In 2021, Managing Intellectual Property continued to rank Sorocco as an IP Star.

Sorocco’s scientific background has focused on all areas of biotechnology and life sciences (including molecular biology, cell biology, glycobiology, biochemistry, developmental biology, immunology, microbiology, virology and genetics; pharmaceutical compositions; molecular diagnostics and techniques; and medical devices and equipment) as well as chemistry and chemical engineering. He has significant experience in providing strategic and tactical intellectual property counsel to individual clients, universities, large pharmaceutical and manufacturing companies, and startup biotechnology companies. He is currently an adjunct faculty member at the Oklahoma City University School of Law and has served as an adjunct in the physiology department of the University of Oklahoma’s Health Sciences Center. Prior to joining Dunlap Codding in 1996, Sorocco was with Dick & Harris, a Chicago intellectual property boutique law firm. He was named one of 15 Minority Rainmakers of the Year in 2014 by the Minority Corporate Counsel Association. In 2016, he received the George Lewis Advocacy Award from the Oklahoma City Mayor’s Committee on Disability Concerns.

“These new additions to AREV’s corporate efforts assure acceleration of the enterprise’s immediate goals as we come closer to market entry with milestone products,” said Mike Withrow, CEO of AREV Life Sciences. “Our corporate leadership is fully committed to keeping pace with the capacities of both senior management and our advisory boards as we advance product development and research efforts in our human nutrition and preclinical phytomedicinal therapeutic research with a range of emerging corporate partners, in order to deliver value to the investors and create paradigm shifts in the treatment of inanition and to address other clinical disparities facing patient populations and the general consumer marketplace.”

AREV is extending its relationship with Strategic Health Resources LLC (SHR), a health care-focused government relationship consulting firm based in Arlington, Virginia. With 30+ years of extensive experience in advancing legislation for the healthcare industry and the small-cap biotechnology sector, SHR is tasked with addressing committees that have jurisdiction to facilitate formulary inclusion of SUSTAINN in the USAID approved list of RUTFs. The UNICEF-WHO-WB Joint Child Malnutrition Estimates interagency group regularly updates the global and regional estimates in prevalence and numbers for each indicator. In 2020, globally, 149.2 million children under the age of 5 years were stunted, 45.4 million wasted and 38.9 million were overweight. Currently, 61 countries have some form of treatment for severe acute malnutrition. Most of the ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) is used in emergency response. UNICEF procures an estimated 75%- 80% of the global demand for RUTF, averaging 49,000 metric tons (MT) per year over the last four years, suitable to treat 3.5 million children.1 Despite the high volumes through UNICEF, this still only covers 25% of the global estimated number of children suffering from severe wasting. RUTF procured by governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other United Nations (UN) agencies cover an additional 5% to 10%. As such, approximately 65%-70% of children suffering from severe wasting, globally, do not have access to treatment.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce that it has issued 100,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company at a price of $0.29 for a period of five years from the issuance dated. These options will vest immediately.

ABOUT AREV Life Sciences Global Corp.

AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. is a fully integrated, publicly traded, early-stage life science enterprise dedicated to delivering therapeutic interventions to public health through extraction of unique compounds, discovery, innovation and successful collaborations. The Company’s leadership drives discovery programs for clinical complexities presented by malnutrition, viral infectious diseases and the inflammatory response system. AREV is invested in commercial innovations in phytomedicinal discoveries of small molecule antivirals and for related neglected chronic co-morbidities and innovations in human nutrition. AREV is dedicated to designing and delivering innovation in rational drug design, driven by presenting global epidemiological characteristics of multiple challenges to international human and animal health. AREV is a member of both BIOTECanada and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

