Casa Systems to power Rogers Communications virtual converged cable access platform

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) announced today that Rogers is powering its next-generation of broadband services with Casa Systems’ virtual converged cable access platform (vCCAP) and distributed access architecture (DAA) solutions. As the leading provider of physical and cloud-native broadband technology solutions for wireless, cable, and fixed networks, Casa Systems will partner with Rogers Communications to deliver multi-gigabit broadband services with fast, scalable capacity and a superior subscriber experience.

“We strive to deliver the most reliable broadband network to residents and businesses in communities across Canada,” said Luciano Ramos, Senior Vice President, Network Development and Core Engineering at Rogers Communications. “We need a solution that can rapidly scale, address capacity issues and provide a superior experience and Casa Systems is a long-standing and trusted partner with a deep history of delivering innovative DOCSIS-based solutions. Casa’s vCCAP and DAA architecture will allow us to continue to deliver the high-performance goals that our customers expect and put us on a future-ready path to 10G.”

Rogers, a leading Canadian technology, and media company focused on building and expanding world-class networks, is deploying Casa Systems’ software based Axyom™ vCCAP and distributed access architecture tailored for its network. Casa Systems’ cloud-native architecture helps providers stay ahead of increasingly latency-sensitive application requirements and meet evolving consumer expectations. Casa’s Axyom vCCAP offers providers future-proof solutions that decrease footprint, power, and total cost of ownership while increasing bandwidth speed, time to revenue, and return on existing investments.

“We look forward to helping Rogers evolve their network to a next-gen cloud-based architecture that delivers high performance and capacity with greater reliability. Our Axyom vCCAP and DAA solutions provide Rogers with the ability to adapt to changing network requirements and efficiently scale with confidence,” said Jerry Guo, CEO at Casa Systems. “As a chosen technology partner, we are excited to make their vision a reality.”

Full CCAP functionality from the CCAP experts

For service providers ready to take the next step on the path to 10G, Casa Systems’ market-leading Axyom Virtual CCAP (vCCAP) delivers a cloud-native solution, cost savings and service flexibility. Like Casa’s award winning C100G, Casa’s vCCAP provides full CCAP functionality allowing service providers to easily deploy both vCCAP and iCCAP as they migrate their networks. Increase network speed and capacity with greater network reliability using Casa Systems’ cloud-native broadband platform coupled with its intelligent, high-efficiency Remote PHY (R-PHY) and network edge devices.

For more information about Casa Systems’ end-to-end solutions portfolio, visit www.casa-systems.com.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company focused on building and expanding world-class networks to deliver the next generation of connectivity to consumers and businesses and to support Canada’s future. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Today, we provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, we create disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com .

