Maris-Tech to Co-Develop Video-Based Advanced AI Systems For Drones and Autonomous Vehicles

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech”), a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology, today announced it has signed a letter of intent with a fabless semiconductor supplier to develop video-based edge computing products.



The products will utilize Maris-Tech’s Jupiter Nano, a part of the Jupiter series, a low latency video encoding and decoding platform designed to handle multiple video channels. Jupiter delivers real-time intelligence gathering and analytics-based situational awareness capabilities, featuring intelligent video transmission technologies with high quality video, superior energy efficiency, and miniaturized form factors suitable for a wide range of platforms and applications.

Jupiter will be combined with an artificial intelligence (AI) component designed by the fabless semiconductor supplier to create a new product that will potentially enhance a drone’s ability to gather visual intelligence in military and commercial applications. It will enhance target identification and act as an accelerator to enable customers to run efficient intelligence algorithms and improve the performance of the AI.

The target applications for the products will be indoor and outdoor drones, unmanned miniature ground vehicles, loitering munitions, observation systems, high-end sights, autonomous vehicles and situational awareness devices.

The products will be designed to meet requirements of manned and unmanned platforms equipped with high resolution video sensors for video recording, debriefing and low-latency streaming as well as high-end video-based AI capabilities. The products will also meet requirements for miniaturization, low weight and low power.

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology, founded by veterans of the Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, HLS, and communication companies. For more information, visit https://www.maris-tech.com/.

