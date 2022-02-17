Fluidigm Announces Collaboration Agreement with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center to Accelerate Imaging Mass Cytometry in Development of Targeted Stem Cell Therapies

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq: FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced a collaboration agreement with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) for development of targeted stem cell therapies and research applications utilizing two Fluidigm® mass cytometry and tissue imaging technologies: Imaging Mass Cytometry™ (IMC™) and the Maxpar® Direct™ Immune Profiling Assay™.



The ADSCC, founded in 2019, is a specialist health care center that focuses on cell therapy and regenerative medicine in addition to cutting-edge stem cell research. The Center collects, processes, characterizes, and stores cell products for clinical application in both regenerative medicine and hematopoietic transplantation.

The ADSCC collaboration with Fluidigm represents an opportunity to increase the visibility of mass cytometry technology for potential new customers in the Middle East and to establish a foundation for expansion in the region.

“We seek out the technologies that can most effectively provide meaningful insights as we work to develop new approaches to stem cell therapies, and Fluidigm’s IMC and immune profiling tools are exceptional in this regard,” said Dr. Yendry Ventura Carmenate, Specialist in Immunology, General Manager of ADSCC. “We believe these tools will ultimately accelerate our global expertise in this progressive area of medicine and inform targeted therapies for our patients.”

IMC provides researchers with a better understanding of cells’ spatial environment to answer important translational and clinical research questions relating to disease. The Fluidigm Maxpar Direct Immune Profiling Assay was the first complete sample-to-answer solution for high-dimensional immune profiling of blood samples. Fluidigm’s immune profiling solution encompasses reagents, the CyTOF® mass cytometry system, and analytical tools to deliver an analysis of 37 immune cell populations.

As part of the collaboration, the ADSCC will: receive early access to reagents and software under development by Fluidigm; evaluate pre-released Fluidigm materials and products under development; participate in Fluidigm events and host visits or experiments by Fluidigm customers or prospects relating to the Helios™ system and the Hyperion™ Imaging System, which use CyTOF technology; and participate in product development discussions with respect to Helios and the Hyperion Imaging System.

“We are gratified that Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center has chosen Imaging Mass Cytometry in support of its mission to provide effective and targeted treatments in cell therapies and regenerative medicine,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO. “In addition to elevating the visibility of CyTOF technology in the region, we believe this collaboration will provide opportunities for new products and workflows. For example, we are reviewing panels ADSCC has developed for stem cell applications across a number of pathologies for potential commercialization.

“IMC is a premier tool for developing a more meaningful approach to precision medicine for better health care decision making, and we are honored to partner with ADSCC to expand use of our mass cytometry technology in the Middle East.”

Among key growth strategies for Fluidigm is driving adoption of the technology in translational and clinical research, as well as accelerating consumables and assay development through both increased organic investment and partnerships. Globally, mass cytometry is utilized by nine of the top 10 pharma companies, and Fluidigm mass cytometry technology, including CyTOF, Imaging Mass Cytometry, and Maxpar Direct, has been used in more than 180 National Clinical Trials.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide.

Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, CyTOF, Direct, Helios, Hyperion, Imaging Mass Cytometry, IMC, Immune Profiling Assay, and Maxpar are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center is a specialist health care center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine, as well as delivering cutting-edge research on stem cells in the region. The center was founded in March 2019 to meet growing domestic and regional demand for advanced medical services and treatments in the UAE.

