Bridgeline Announces New Product Suite For Multi-Location Businesses

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that they are launching a new product suite focused on the franchise industry and multi-location businesses called TruPresence.



The new brand reflects Bridgeline’s commitment to partners within the franchise space. Bridgeline helps several Fortune-500 franchise and multi-location businesses for over a decade, including 7-Eleven, CVS, and Triumph.

The suite of products includes specialized software for managing multiple websites including location pages, local eCommerce, advanced location finder, search, reporting, analytics, and more. TruPresence plans to release a web analytics dashboard that can index, benchmark, and drive insight and analysis to make game-changing improvements to each location, as well as the national brand's presence.

Bridgeline’s EVP of Franchise, Jeremy LaDuque says, “Having been in the franchise industry since 2006, I'm honored to head TruPresence for Bridgeline. With our unique solutions for multi-location businesses, we’ll be able to help many systems grow their brands online and help their local affiliates thrive.”

Jeremy LaDuque has worked with some of the largest franchises in the world and is often asked to be a speaker and expert as a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association.

CEO of Bridgeline, Ari Kahn says, “We are thrilled to announce Bridgeline’s newest product suite, TruPresence, devoted to delivering innovations to our customers in the franchise space. We have a great deal of confidence in Jeremy, his experience, and expertise in franchise and look forward to sharing TruPresence with our customers.”

Bridgeline’s newest product will be debuting at the International Franchise Association’s Annual Convention this February 26th.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com