Talos Adds Access to OSL’s Global Digital Asset Exchange

New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talos, the industry’s leading institutional digital asset technology provider, today announced the addition of the global OSL Exchange to its partner network. As a result, Talos users can now seamlessly access liquidity found on OSL’s global exchange, which aggregates order books across Asia, the Americas, and OSL’s white-label platforms, including its soon-to-launch European joint venture with Standard Chartered.



OSL is a subsidiary of the HKSE-listed, “Big-Four” audited BC Technology Group (stock code: 863) and is license-exempt under the Payment Services Act by the MAS in Singapore, OSL is also registered as a Money Services Business with FINCEN in the United States.

OSL’s total platform volumes have nearly tripled over the last six months, driven primarily by strong demand for its recently launched Americas platform. OSL Exchange – easily accessible through an advanced API and purpose-built for safe, secure, and compliant institutional digital asset trading – is underpinned by an extremely high-performance matching engine, resulting in some of the industry’s deepest liquidity.



Commenting on the addition of OSL, Talos Co-Founder and CEO Anton Katz said: “OSL has rightfully carved out a reputation as having both the technology and business processes required to support true institutional-level trading of digital assets. Our clients have explicitly asked for access to OSL due to its high-quality execution, so we’re happy to further expand our platform with the addition of yet another high-caliber liquidity destination.”



“Talos is the partner of choice for many of the institutions we work with because of its performance, reliability, security, and breadth of functionality,” said OSL North America Head of Business Development and Institutional Sales Jeff Howard. “Since launch, our strategy has been to build our business by bringing together a well-rounded ecosystem of participants. Providing the Talos community seamless access to our exchange will expand our ecosystem and further deepens the high-quality liquidity we offer.”

Developed in 2018, Talos’s platform is built exclusively to support end-to-end digital asset trading – from onboarding to price discovery, execution, and settlement – including bilateral access to liquidity providers. Talos offers solutions to meet the needs of both investors and their financial service providers, including prime brokers, OTC liquidity providers, lenders, custodians, and exchanges. These providers can offer Talos solutions on a fully white-labeled basis, allowing them to offer their clients turnkey brokerage services that get their digital asset businesses off the ground quickly and easily. The Talos platform can be accessed via API or GUI, and is highly configurable to users’ unique workflow requirements.

About Talos

Talos powers institutions’ digital asset strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services – order and execution management capabilities, trading algorithms, connectivity, analytics, data, settlement, and lending and borrowing tools – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos is backed by 14 of the industry’s leading investment firms and market participants and has offices in New York, Sweden, and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com.

About OSL and BC Technology Group

Backed by Asia’s leading public fintech and digital asset company, BC Technology Group (stock code: HK 863), OSL is the region’s most comprehensive licensed digital asset platform.

OSL is the world’s first and only insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, providing prime brokerage, custody, exchange and SaaS services for institutional clients and professional investors.

The company offers OTC, iRFQ and electronic trading services giving traders access to the world’s deepest liquidity pools, as well as secure and insured hot and cold wallets to ensure the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlement.

BC Group and the OSL platform are enabling institutional adoption of the digital asset class, setting the global standard for performance, security and compliance.

For more information: bc.group and osl.com