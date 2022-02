English Estonian

On 17.02.2022 AS Trigon Property Development and Altius Capital OÜ concluded a real right agreement on sale of real estate property belonging to AS Trigon Property Development. The land sold was a part (5330/32074 or 5 330 m2) of Arukase 9 in Pärnu. The sale price of the property was EUR 40 per m2, i.e. the total sales price was 213 200 EUR (VAT not included).







Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 66 79 200

info@trigonproperty.com