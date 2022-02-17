Worldwide Airport Moving Walkway System Industry to 2027 - Featuring Hyundai Elevator, KONE and Otis Worldwide Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Moving Walkway System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global airport moving walkway system market reached a value of US$ 2.21 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.95 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A moving walkway system is a pavement powered by motors used for transporting pedestrians. It is integral to an effective airport design as it ensures fast and easy movement of individuals to gates and throughout the entire complex. It also supports high passenger density and mobility, optimal traffic flow, and rapid and self-assisted movement of luggage across spaces. Nowadays, inclined moving walkway systems are widely being installed at airports to move passengers and heavy luggage speedily over long distances between concourses and the terminal to parking and transport stations



Airport Moving Walkway System Market Trends:

The increasing air traffic around the world on account of the growing passenger and business travels and upliftment of lockdown restrictions in numerous countries represents one of the key factors catalysing the demand for airport moving walkway systems to improve the passenger experience. Moreover, rising investments in the expansion and development of airports with a primary focus on maximizing efficiencies in traffic flows, improving operational performance, and reducing costs and delays are offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players. Apart from this, governing authorities of various countries are promoting energy conservation.

As a result, leading players are integrating light-emitting diode (LED) lighting and high-efficiency motors in moving walkway systems. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on airport automation is driving the adoption of moving walkway systems as they provide an effective strategy of directional crowd control and prevent congestion. Besides, as these walkway systems help elderly passengers with reduced mobility to travel comfortably with heavy luggage, a significant rise in the share of older air travellers is projected to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global airport moving walkway system market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on business type, type, angle and speed



Breakup by Business Type:

New Installation

Modernization

Maintenance

Breakup by Type:

Belt Type

Pallet Type

Breakup by Angle:

Horizontal

Inclined

Breakup by Speed:

Constant Moving Walkways (CMW)

Accelerating Moving Walkways (AMW)

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Analogue Holdings Limited (ATAL Engineering Limited), Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., KONE Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Otis Worldwide Corporation, Schindler Group, Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd and ThyssenKrupp AG



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global airport moving walkway system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global airport moving walkway system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the angle?

What is the breakup of the market based on the speed?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global airport moving walkway system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Airport Moving Walkway System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Business Type

6.1 New Installation

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Modernization

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Maintenance

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Belt Type

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pallet Type

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Angle

8.1 Horizontal

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Inclined

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Speed

9.1 Constant Moving Walkways (CMW)

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Accelerating Moving Walkways (AMW)

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Analogue Holdings Limited (ATAL Engineering Limited)

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Fujitec Co. Ltd.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Hitachi Ltd.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 KONE Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Otis Worldwide Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 Schindler Group

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 ThyssenKrupp AG

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w92v81

