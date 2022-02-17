Take Quizzes and Earn Crypto with Phemex

Singapore, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are revolutionary fields, but legislators throughout the world may not want you to know that. Bitcoin and blockchain have traveled a decade to arrive in 2021, and much has changed along the way. Blockchain, for example, is no longer restricted to the bitcoin industry, and it has emerged as a market disruptor! Its capabilities have expanded to include a wide range of industries.





The bitcoin asset class is a multi-trillion-dollar business. Even so, many people are unfamiliar with the concept. For years, traditional and centralized financial institutions have overlooked and disapproved of this industry, with some even claiming that it poses a threat to the current financial system. However, more and more leaders in the financial world are beginning to see the asset class's potential and the possibility of a new financial universe.

However, here’s what is missing in this space – crypto education. There is no denying that there are thousands of whitepapers, blogs, and publications. But these can quickly become overwhelming for anyone entering the scene. It is difficult for an average person to make a rational decision with so much noise in the market.

But the world’s knowledge is just a few clicks away. Today, anyone can design their own learning road, set up their goals. Learning needs to be fun. Earning rewards while doing so might seem unreal, but Phemex makes this possible with its comprehensive Learn and Earn program.

Launched in 2019, Phemex has emerged as one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Based in Singapore, the platform intends to position itself as the world’s most trustworthy exchange. Its user-base has grown tremendously over the last two years, thanks to its unique approach of prioritizing user-requested features and community feedback. Currently, Phemex hosts over a million traders.

Learn and Earn Rewards

Phemex has launched a new program dubbed ‘Learn and Earn‘ in a bid to educate the masses about the emerging industry.

One of the main issues plaguing the world of cryptocurrency is the jargon-riddled information that might not help beginners. Hence, Phemex, via its education program, aims to simplify various concepts while providing a comprehensive course structure on cryptocurrency and blockchain. The Learn and Earn program will also include intuitive lessons and interactive videos to make the learning process more fun. But it doesn’t end there.

Phemex plans to offer a chance for the users of the program to earn rewards. Users can put their knowledge to the test with a fun short quiz after each lesson, and if all the answers are correct, they receive a free reward.

The carefully curated course by the exchange is entirely beginner-friendly and gives a fun way to learn as well as earn money. The first set of courses provides a broad overview of the exchange’s important essential features. It also encompasses core concepts about how cryptocurrencies work and how to buy and trade them on an exchange.