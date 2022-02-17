Branded Legacy, Inc. Sales Are Expanding Throughout Gainesville, Florida

Orlando, FL, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures gets orders for Spikes CBDX Delta 8 Gummies in multiple new stores in Gainesville.



Spikes CBDX Delta 8 gummies are paving the way into new accounts. Reorders continue to come in from existing accounts as the sales team focuses on growing the Spikes CBDX footprint in the Gainesville, Florida area. This week, Spikes CBDX Delta 8 gummies can be found in three new locations including SunStop at 13820 NW 140th St, Alachua, FL 32615, and Wild Side Smoke Shop at 3312 SW 35th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32608.



Additionally, Elev8 Hemp makes progress in upstate New York with a new wholesale distribution partner to help expand the hemp coffee brand into local retail establishments in the great Buffalo area. This opens the door to opportunities for Spikes CBDX expanding in Buffalo, where Chairman, Brandon Spikes, played as a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills.



President of Branded Legacy, Brandon White, states, “We are loving the positive response from our current and new local retail stores. We knew getting Spikes CBDX into the local markets was crucial. We are excited to bring our wonderful products to their customers. This is only the beginning!”



About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.



Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



www.brandedlegacy.com

(407)337-0642

info@brandedlegacy.com

