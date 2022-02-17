Bright Health Group, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHG) investors that a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Bright Health shares issued in connection with the Company's June 24, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"); and/or (ii) between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects; (2) Bright Health was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs; (3) Bright Health was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives; (4) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition; and (5) as a result, the Offering Documents and defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

