Skyfish Leverages Sony’s Alpha Cameras to Perfect Drone Photogrammetry and Create Engineering-Grade Digital Twins of Large Infrastructure

MISSOULA, Mont., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American autonomous drone maker Skyfish today announced technical integration with Sony Electronics’ Alpha series mirrorless cameras1, to deliver high-quality data capture and drone-enabled photogrammetry – the science of leveraging photography, proprietary algorithms, and accurate metadata to create precise 3D models or digital twins of large infrastructure.



The Skyfish autonomous work drone platform is now deeply integrated with Sony’s Alpha series cameras to collect the data needed to create precise 3D models, or “digital twins” of large infrastructure. Designed for precise engineering use cases, Skyfish 3D infrastructure models are measurable and accurate to within 1/32 of an inch.

Engineering-grade photogrammetry use cases include 3D modeling for precision inspection, measurement and analysis of physical features including cellular towers, bridges and roadways, wind turbines, airports, power lines and energy infrastructure, specialized land use management and more.

“We appreciate the close working relationship and deep technical integration of Sony’s Alpha series cameras,” noted Dr. Orest Pilskalns, CEO of Skyfish. “The unique ability to remotely control a flying 61-megapixel camera in real-time lets us manage ISO, shutter speed, EVO and zoom while in flight, and collect the data and images required to generate highly accurate 3D photogrammetry models. The high-quality data collected can then be stored, viewed, shared and exported in various formats from Skyportal, our secure, AWS-powered, customer data center.”

“With the integration of Sony Alpha cameras, the engineering-grade photogrammetry platform from Skyfish sets the market-tested standard for 3D modeling, inspection, measurement and analysis of critical infrastructure,” said John Monti, Director Industrial Camera Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “We greatly value our work with Skyfish as one of the leading implementations for commercial inspection and mapping, the demand for which is booming.”

About Skyfish – Autonomous Work Drones

Founded by mapping technology pioneer Dr. Orest Pilskalns, Skyfish drones are made in America. Skyfish.ai is headquartered in beautiful Stevensville, Montana, creating a local thriving community of mapping, modeling, and radar technology specialists. The company’s full (UAS) technology stack, autonomous navigation platform, and precision measurement capability are mission built for engineering use cases and critical infrastructure targets requiring highly accurate inspection, measurement, and analysis. Contact www.skyfish.ai for more info.

1Compatible models: Alpha 1, Alpha 7R series, and Alpha 6400.



