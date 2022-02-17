Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Reata” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RETA) investors that a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Reata shares between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) as a result, there was a material risk that Reata's New Drug Application would not be approved; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Reata's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

