GyanSys Announces Salesforce-SAP Connector on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GyanSys Inc. ("GyanSys"), a global mid-tier systems integrator and solutions provider, today announced the launch of its Salesforce-SAP Connector. The cloud-enabled application empowers enterprise customers with the ability to integrate and sync their Salesforce cloud solutions (such as Sales, Service, CPQ, Commerce, and others) with SAP S/4HANA or SAP ECC systems for both master and transactional data. The Salesforce-SAP Connector augments GyanSys' suite of enterprise services with an easy-to-use, configurable solution deployable in a few days to accelerate customer ROI using over 100 pre-built APIs.

Pre-integrated with SAP, the Salesforce-SAP Connector by GyanSys is available now on AppExchange at this link.

Salesforce-SAP Connector by GyanSys

Using the Salesforce-SAP Connector, enterprise users can view, configure, sync, and integrate SAP S/4HANA or SAP ECC master data with Salesforce in real-time or batch mode through an easy-to-use, Lightning-enabled solution. The low-code application features drag-and-drop Lightning components for ease of use, dynamic scheduling options for batch replication, and robust data sync capabilities spanning customers, materials, equipment, sales orders, quotations, pricing, work orders, and invoices.

Comments on the News

"Our team has been extensively working with SAP ERP customers since 2005 and increasingly with Salesforce customers over the past few years. Developing an enhanced integration strategy is paramount to successful digital transformation and our innovative, cost-effective, and comprehensive solution benefits our customers in that journey by enabling faster implementations. GyanSys' deep manufacturing, life science, and consumer goods industry experience, combined with pre-built solutions like our Salesforce-SAP Connector, are solving our customer's complex data challenges and accelerating user adoption," said Rajkishore Una, President and CEO of GyanSys.

"The Salesforce-SAP Connector by GyanSys enables our customers to connect two business critical technologies - their ERP and CRM. When you add the integration benefits to improvements implemented by our team of process specialists and Salesforce certified experts, our clients report greater value from their systems and it results in elevated user experiences for their customers and internal stakeholders," added Jeff Wilensky, Managing Director (Salesforce Practice) of GyanSys.

"The Salesforce-SAP Connector is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for customers by allowing them to connect systems easily," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Follow GyanSys on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gyansys

Follow GyanSys on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GyanSys

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About GyanSys

GyanSys is a leading mid-tier systems integrator providing next-generation digital solutions and consulting services. Our team of consultants support customers worldwide in core areas of advisory, implementations, managed services, and data analytics spanning across SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, and other leading enterprise applications. We continually invest in our client's success employing a mature blended delivery model with over 2,000 professionals supporting over 175 enterprise customers across the Americas, Europe, and APAC. With the addition of the Groundswell Cloud Solutions team, the combined Salesforce practice of over 250 professionals have successfully delivered over 500 projects. GyanSys is big enough to deliver and small enough to care.

For press inquiries and more information, contact media@gyansys.com or visit www.gyansys.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Salesforce-SAP Connector by GyanSys Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment