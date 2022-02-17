Kasta, a Blockchain Alternative to MPS, Onboards Ben Rogers as CMO

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kasta, a blockchain alternative to mainstream mobile payment services, recently announced the onboarding of Ben Rogers, a crypto marketing and product professional.

Ben Rogers is an established crypto expert, and is now the Chief Marketing Officer and the head of European launches, scheduled for Q2 2021. Ben Rogers has prior experience working as CMO at Travala.com, and stands out with his expert strategies and result-oriented approach.

Kasta is one of the most significant crypto projects in the space, and has attracted users from the crypto influencer community, by gradually pivoting towards forming an exceptional team with expertise in different avenues. The onboarding of Ben Rogers is a step taken towards the goal of creating a team with unprecedented depth and experience in the crypto-verse.

Kasta enables P2P payments by leveraging blockchain technology, by making the experience more straightforward and accessible for users. With the help of Kasta, users can send and receive cryptocurrency instantly by using a phone number or QR code. The project has developed a convenient and secure comprehensive system that allows users with low to no knowledge about cryptocurrencies to store, transfer and receive cryptocurrencies seamlessly, freely, and instantaneously.

Ben Rogers will be an excellent addition to the Kasta ecosystem and will provide great value to the project. As the Chief Marketing Officer, Ben Roger will head the marketing aspect of the project, and will determine a sustainable and profitable path for Kasta.

"Kasta continues to attract the top crypto talent. And at the same time promote all the open positions we have across the company right now as we grow," said Ben Rogers.

Kasta has been treading forward with a carefully curated marketing plan that involves a product-first approach. The project ensures that its products reach a global audience and help users seamlessly conduct transactions using cryptocurrencies. The future plans of the project include a Kasta Debit Card, Buy Now Pay Later, Passive Income using Yield Farming, and an Easy Swap Engine.

About Kasta

Kasta is a blockchain alternative to mainstream mobile payment services. Our platform makes P2P payments easy, simple, and accessible. As we transition into a crypto-based economy, Kasta provides the market convenience necessary for cross-border payments on a global scale. Through our platform, we aim for globalized cryptocurrency adoption and to improve the functionality of financial services. For the latest Kasta news and developments as they arrive, visit our:

Website | Twitter | Medium | Telegram | LinkedIn | info@kasta.io

Related Images











Image 1: New Kasta Chief Marketing Officer Ben Rogers





Ben Rogers steps into the critical role of CMO to lead marketing for Kasta.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment