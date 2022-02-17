Aaron Zahedani Returns to Bay View Funding as EVP, Credit & Portfolio Manager, in San Jose, CA

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, the Bank, and Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company, today announced the appointment of Aaron Zahedani as Executive Vice President, Credit & Portfolio Management in San Jose, California, effective immediately. Zahedani returns to Bay View after spending over three years as Vice President, Underwriter with Wells Fargo Capital Finance. In his new role, Mr. Zahedani will focus on overseeing the global credit risk and portfolio management team for all of Bay View Funding’s various portfolios.



“We are excited to welcome Aaron back to Bay View. His extensive experience in banking and commercial finance, along with his deep institutional knowledge of Bay View Funding make him a valuable addition to our management team,” said Glen Shu, President of Bay View Funding and President of Heritage Bank of Commerce’s Specialty Lending Group.

Zahedani first joined Bay View Funding in 2001 and has held various positions in both portfolio management and underwriting. He holds Bachelor’s degrees in both Economics and History from the University of California, Davis, and he has been a member of the International Factoring Association since 2003.

ABOUT BAY VIEW FUNDING: Since 1985, Bay View Funding has been providing reliable and quality accounts receivable financing services to businesses. A subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, it is based in San Jose, CA, and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.bayviewfunding.com.

ABOUT HERITAGE BANK OF COMMERCE: Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA, has full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. The Heritage Specialty Finance Group also includes a national asset-based lending team and a regional SBA lending team in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit www.heritagebankofcommerce.bank. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a Member FDIC.

For additional information, contact: Jarrod Gerhardt, SVP, Marketing Director, (925) 287-7884.