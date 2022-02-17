Gainsight Signals Rapid Growth with CFO Appointment

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the Customer Success and Product Experience company, has named Brian Shelton its Chief Financial Officer. Shelton joins from RealPage, where he led the Finance team from 2014 through 2021, at which time the publicly held company was acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction that valued RealPage at approximately $10.2 billion. The company will rely on Shelton’s experience establishing and directing key business and financial processes as it prepares for rapid growth.

Gainsight is a leader in customer success software and has expanded into the product experience and community engagement markets. Its software is used by nearly a thousand companies , including nearly 200 publicly traded organizations, to build deep and lasting relationships with their customers. The company, which recently acquired InSided, a customer success community platform, is anticipating continued rapid growth, both organically and via acquisition.

“At Gainsight, we believe that the Customer Success, Product Experience and Community movements are just getting started and will drive the future of business growth,” said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight. “We are fortunate to have been part of this incredible transformation around the way companies think about their clients. As we build a business for the long-term, we are excited to have a new partner in Brian to help us get there.”

Shelton was EVP, CFO, and Treasurer at RealPage. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President, Finance, where his primary responsibilities included financial planning and analysis, merger and acquisition support, and financial reporting. From 2004 through 2014, Shelton held various financial leadership roles at St. Jude Medical, Inc., a global medical device manufacturer acquired by Abbott Laboratories in 2017. Prior to joining St. Jude Medical, Inc., Shelton held positions with Ernst & Young LLP and Arthur Andersen LLP.

“My decision to join Gainsight comes down to one word: opportunity,” said Shelton. “When I look at the market, I see a large, untapped opportunity for tools that connect great product experiences to customer success. Gainsight has been a pioneer and innovator in this market since its inception. I’m excited to join the leadership team and help the company capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.”

