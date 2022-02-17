Advisors Join LPL Financial, Stratos to Launch Independent Firm, Outcome Private Wealth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Jason J. Howard, CFP®, CIMA, AIF, Shane Kunz, CFP®, CIMA and Chad Horne, CPWA have joined LPL Financial to launch an independent practice, Outcome Private Wealth. They are aligned with Stratos Wealth Partners. The team reported having served $1 billion in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets.* They join from Wells Fargo Advisors.



Based in Salt Lake City, the trio of advisors has worked together for more than a decade, each bringing a unique background and perspective to the firm. Collectively, they provide holistic investment advice, financial planning and wealthcare to affluent families, professionals, business owners and retirees. The Outcome Private Wealth team also includes four office support staff members.

“We are a true team with the same core values, and we’ve created this practice with a laser focus on financial outcomes for our clients. Our goal is to help simplify the increasingly complex financial landscape and deliver lasting strategies to help save clients’ time and money,” said Horne, a former medical sales manager who switched careers after his financial planner inspired him to help others navigate their own financial road map.

The Outcome advisors turned to LPL and Stratos in their quest for more freedom and autonomy, as well as enhanced technology and the ability to provide clients with differentiated experiences. “Over the years, we’ve been accustomed to serving clients with some of the best resources available, but as we evolved, we recognized the need for a new partner. By moving to LPL and Stratos, we have the flexibility to serve our clients with innovative capabilities and give them the experiences they deserve,” Howard said.

Kunz added, “Our clients are our No. 1 priority. After learning about all the additional resources from LPL and Stratos—everything from trading capabilities to client management software to additional tax-based financial planning tools—it was impossible to stay. In a changing environment, we wanted to bring more to the table. We are excited to be in a place we can be proud of, and look forward to providing our clients with a more personalized touch.”

The move also provides the team with greater opportunities to grow their practice through M&A, as well as generate additional revenue by working closely with centers of influences, such as attorneys and CPAs.

Charles Shapiro, Stratos Founding Partner and Chief Development Officer, stated, “It is a very competitive recruiting landscape, especially for high caliber private banking teams. We are so honored that Jason, Chad, Shane and their group have chosen to join Stratos Wealth as our newest partners. Utah has been a terrific market for our company’s growth and we are proud to support Outcome Wealth in their expansion plans in the marketplace.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We extend a warm welcome to Jason, Shane and Chad, and are honored they turned to LPL and Stratos in their journey to independence. This is a team that was looking for a growth partner who could serve them for the long run. For advisors to have the capacity to reach their business’ full potential, they need a partner committed to their success; one that has the scale, expertise and capital to be able to invest and continuously evolve to meet the relevant needs of their business and clients. And that’s exactly what we do here at LPL. Our singular mission is to support our advisors so they can take care of their clients. We look forward to a long-lasting and productive relationship with Outcome Private Wealth.”

