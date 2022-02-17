IBEX Announces Results of Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Technologies Inc. (“IBEX” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: IBT) is pleased to announce that all six nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated January 4, 2022 were re-elected as directors at the Company’s annual and special meeting held today in Montreal.



At the meeting, shareholders also approved a resolution ratifying, confirming and approving the “reload” of 527,008 common shares under IBEX’s Incentive Stock Option Plan and a resolution confirming an amendment to IBEX’s general by-laws so as to provide for meetings of the shareholders, and voting thereat, by telephonic, electronic or other communication facility. Both resolutions were adopted by a vote of more than 99% of the votes cast at the meeting.

At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as IBEX’s auditor.

ABOUT IBEX

IBEX manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use through its wholly owned subsidiary IBEX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Montréal, QC). IBEX Pharmaceuticals also manufactures and markets a series of arthritis assays, which are widely used in osteoarthritis research.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.ibex.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Paul Baehr

President & CEO

IBEX Technologies Inc.

514-344-4004 x 143



