Oxygen Forensics Makes Big Strides in Extraction Support and Sets Industry Record With New Release

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics for law enforcement, federal agencies, and corporate clients, announced today the release of the latest version to the all-in-one digital forensic solution, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.3. This version presents significant improvements to extraction support, advanced searching options, and sets an industry record in cloud forensics.

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.3 introduces support for devices using Kirin 985 chipsets, utilized by various popular Huawei devices. Using the Huawei extraction method, users can bypass screen locks, extract data, and decrypt it for further investigation in the Oxygen Forensic Detective® analytic suite. Additionally, version 14.3 will enable the extraction of the full file system from iOS 15 devices via the checkm8 method. Investigators will also be able to extract the full file system from Android devices based on various Qualcomm chipsets.

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.3 institutes a powerful, new search method - Hex lists. Building on the current hexadecimal search, investigators can develop lists containing multiple hex sequences and utilize them during import or in the Search section. This robust method allows investigators to identify unique files, often not parsed by standard tools. With this addition, investigators have seven avenues for data discovery: keywords, keyword list, regular expression, hash value, facial recognition, hex, and hex list.

Version 14.3 also breaks new barriers in cloud forensics. With the addition of Mi Fit, investigators will be able to extract vast amounts of cloud data from 100 supported cloud services, allowing Oxygen Forensics to sustain their position as the leading supporter of cloud services in the industry. Version 14.3 also implements support for the WhatsApp QR multi-device feature, granting users fast access to critical datasets with the scan of a QR code.

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.3 marks the first release of 2022 for Oxygen Forensics. Regarding the importance of this release, COO Lee Reiber stated, "Continuously increasing extraction support is a requirement in this industry, but other critical needs are often overlooked. Digital forensic investigators not only need access to as many devices as possible but advanced methods to search for and recover unique evidence types. That's why, with every release, we increase the number of supported devices and bring unrivaled innovation and capabilities for uncovering the needle in the digital haystack."

Oxygen Forensics starts the year strong with the release of this new update. With improved extraction capabilities, an advanced search function, and a place as the industry leader in cloud support, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.3 sets a lasting precedent for 2022.

For a full list of 14.3 updates, click here.

CONTACT:

Cristian Rojas

Oxygen Forensics, Inc.

cristian.rojas@oxygen-forensic.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.