CBD Wellness Brand Life Pack Organics Prepares the Launch of Music Brand reTune™

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Pack Organics is excited to announce its upcoming product launch reTune™. Built by Musicians for Musicians, reTune™ has been in development for the last 27 months, with thousands of hours of R&D input from pro-musicians, doctors, and scientists. The reTune™ product line consists of products ranging from Singers CBD oral throat spray, Kinesiology CBD infused tape to the Rock N Roll-on with DMSO and many others to follow.

reTune™ is scheduled to debut at NAMM Show, June 3, 2022, with Rock Star ambassadors Rudy Sarzo and Simon Wright. reTune™ is uniting the Music, Sound, and Entertainment Technology Communities to stand together. Having a first movers' advantage in the entertainment music space, LPO will be utilizing its reTune™ NFT project to create the traction it needs, says Life Pack Organics Co-founder Robert Sarzo Jr.

"Life Pack Organics - reTune™ products have significantly extended my over 40-year recording and touring career. The CBD powder gives me the mental focus and stamina I need to consistently reach levels of peak performance" says Rudy Sarzo, Bassist formally of Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, Dio, Blue Öyster Cult, The Guess Who, and GT Queensrÿche.

"I am very impressed with all the Life Pack Organics products, but I really enjoy the reTune™ Rock n Roll-On for my sore joints and muscles," says Simon Wright, Drummer formally of AC/DC, Dio, and Rhino Bucket.

Press contact: PR Manager: Abraham Shultz

Email: Info@LifePackOrganics.com

Websites: www.re-Tune.com www.LifePackOrganics.com

