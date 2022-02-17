Celebrated Journalist/Producer Maggie Freleng Joins Forces with Lava For Good to Tell Stories of the Wrongfully Convicted

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its launch in 2016, the Wrongful Conviction podcast, hosted by renowned media executive, author, and justice activist Jason Flom, has documented heartbreaking stories of men and women who have been jailed for crimes they didn’t commit. With a countless number of these stories still waiting to be told, Lava for Good has announced that celebrated journalist Maggie Freleng will join Flom, hosting her own episodes that explore a different wrongful conviction case every week.



Freleng, a renowned podcast host and producer of Suave, Murder in Alliance, and Unjust and Unsolved, has been featured by such well-known outlets as the LA Times, MSNBC, People, HLN, WNYC, NPR, NBC, WHYY, The Boston Globe, and HuffPost. She has been named a “NPR Next Generation Radio fellow,” and counted in Ford Foundation’s “50 Women Can Change the World in Journalism.” In addition, Freleng was formerly an on-screen journalist for VICE and Oxygen.

Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng features her engaging and revealing conversations largely with women and members of marginalized communities who have spent years in prison for crimes they maintain they did not commit. Some guests have been fully exonerated and reunited with family and friends while others continue to languish in prison—with some even facing execution on death row. Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng launches in May 2022.

"Ever since I started working in the wrongful conviction space, Jason Flom was someone I admired,” said Freleng. “Lava for Good doesn’t just tell stories; it changes lives. As a journalist who has spent years shining the light on issues such as mental illness and criminal justice, I understand the power of affecting change not only through reporting, but also human connections. It’s truly a dream of mine to partner with Lava for Good and use our cumulative resources to change our communities for the better.”



“When you are wrongfully convicted and locked up in a cage, justice can’t wait,” said Flom. “Our mission is to bring these powerful human stories to the forefront of our public consciousness, to help right these wrongs and to help prevent them from happening with the same numbing regularity in the future. Maggie Freleng is a master at her craft, an expert in the field of criminal justice and a fierce advocate for countless wrongfully convicted men and women. We are extremely proud to have her join us to host this series.”

Founded and led by Flom along with Lava Media COO Jeff Kempler in association with Signal Co. No1, Lava for Good creates standout original content, podcasts, and experiences with the goal of advocacy and impact through storytelling.

Lava for Good has received numerous Webby honors and awards, as well as a 2022 Silver Anthem Award for Human & Civil Rights - Best Strategy. Downloaded over 30 million times, its #1-charting lineup of true crime and social justice podcasts have been credited with influencing exonerations, clemencies, pardons, and legislation reforms nationwide.

To listen to the current slate of Lava for Good series, visit www.lavaforgood.com or find them on all popular podcast streaming platforms.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec88c818-9ab2-401a-8d64-0652f94a6254