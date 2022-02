Mayfair Gold Announces Maiden ESG Rating from Digbee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF) is pleased to announce receipt of the Company’s maiden environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings report from Digbee ESG (“Digbee”). Digbee is a leading independent assessment platform for ESG disclosure in the mining industry. Based on ESG achievements in the Company’s first year of operations at the Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario, Mayfair achieved an overall rating of BB.



Patrick Evans, President and CEO, commented: “Mayfair acquired the +2 million-ounce Fenn-Gib gold project at the end of 2020 and we’ve been public for less than a year. Last year was our first full year of operations. Despite our short history, ESG has been a central focus from day one and remains a key priority. We are proud of the maiden rating achieved under the Digbee assessment.”

Digbee’s report provides a comprehensive assessment of Mayfair’s achievements across a broad range of key ESG performance criteria. The report is especially valuable in highlighting opportunities for improvement in specific areas. As Mayfair strives for continuous improvement, a mid-year reassessment under Digbee will be undertaken.

Digbee CEO Jamie Strauss noted: “Mayfair’s commitment to transparency in ESG reporting is commendable. Although a newly established company, Mayfair moved swiftly to highlight the importance of ESG practices across the organization and how this can not only mitigate risk in the short term but also provide operational improvements in the longer term. Digbee looks forward to its ongoing relationship with Mayfair Gold in its aspiration towards achieving industry-leading ESG standards.”

Details of Mayfair’s Digbee rating can be found at Sustainability – Mayfair Gold.

About Mayfair

Mayfair is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% owned Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair’s flagship asset. An updated open-pit constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate (February 5, 2021) reported a total Indicated Resource of 70.2M tonnes containing 2.08M ounces at a grade of 0.921 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.8M tonnes containing 75,000 ounces at a grade of 0.618 g/t Au. The deposit has a strike length of approx. 1.25km with widths ranging up to 300m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west.

For further information contact:

Patrick Evans, President and CEO

Email: patrick@mayfairgold.ca

Phone: (416) 670-5114

Web: www.mayfairgold.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Mayfair’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mayfair’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. Mayfair undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Mayfair to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.