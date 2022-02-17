Minnesota Delegation visits 2020 World Expo in Dubai as campaign efforts build to host a Specialized Expo in 2027

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As support grows for Minnesota to host a Specialized World Expo on global health in 2027, members of the official bid committee head to Dubai for the 2020 World Expo next week. Minnesota USA Expo 2027 President and CEO John Stanoch, and Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse are among the delegation who will be meeting with representatives of different countries to advance our state’s bid to bring a World’s Fair back to American soil for the first time in 40 years.



Minnesota Expo USA 2027, themed “Healthy People, Healthy Planet,” would be the first-ever Expo focused on the health and wellness issues people are facing across the world. In a post-pandemic world, the proposed topic is more relevant than ever. It would run for three months, located on a site to be developed in Bloomington, Minnesota, near Mall of America.

“The goal of our trip is to help bring awareness to Minnesotans and the United States of what World Expos are, and how hosting one here will showcase innovations and discoveries from all over the world related to both keeping our people and the planet we live on healthy,” said John Stanoch. “We plan to meet with 40 countries and make the case for our candidacy while at the Expo.”

Minnesota is known for its public health leadership, health research and advocacy institutions, and numerous corporate leaders in medicine, medical devices, water purification and food production. It is home to world-renowned Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, whose researchers are at the forefront of global fights against HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika.

Four other countries have also submitted bids to host the 2027 Specialized Expo: Thailand, Serbia, Spain and Argentina. The 18-month campaign process kicked off in December, with a presentation to the General Assembly of the Bureau of International des Exposition (BIE). The organization, made up of 170 member countries, will vote mid-next year to decide which of the five countries will host the 2027 Specialized Expo.

About Minnesota’s 2027 Specialized Expo Campaign:

A “Specialized” Expo is a scaled-down version of a “World” Expo, which is taking place right now in Dubai, but its significance is just as impactful. Minnesota was selected as the official bid of the United States in June 2021, and the international campaign is a joint effort between the bid committee and the United States Department of State. They are working together with both the public and private sectors to develop a winning campaign strategy. A Minnesota-based group submitted an earlier bid for a 2023 event and that work formed a strong foundation for the bid now underway. The last Specialized World Expo held in the United States was hosted by New Orleans in 1984.

