Oak Street Health, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover losses

​LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OSH) investors that a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Oak Street Health shares August 6, 2020 and November 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oak Street Health maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street Health was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) as such, Oak Street Health was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) as a result, Oak Street Health was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Oak Street Health's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

