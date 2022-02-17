AUDIENCEX Launches 2022 Growth Fund to Provide Mid-Market Advertisers Access to Best-In-Class Adtech, Amid Economic Uncertainty

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In March 2020, as the country began to grapple with the impact of a global pandemic, AUDIENCEX launched their first $1,000,000 growth fund, intended to help mid-market advertisers and agencies access the adtech and martech they needed to unlock new revenue during a period of unexpected economic contraction. Support from this first growth fund proved transformational for over one hundred mid-market advertisers, who were then able to deploy new digital strategies specifically tailored to the behaviors of consumers abruptly confined to their homes.



Two years later, marketers once again face a steep road, contending not only with a resurgent pandemic but also with seismic changes to the media and advertising industry: the loss of third-party cookies, mobile identifiers, and new privacy regulations. As marketers brace for volatility to continue, there is once again an acute need to adopt new strategies and embrace new methods. For this reason AUDIENCEX is launching their second $1,000,000 growth fund, with the aim of empowering mid-market advertisers with seamless access to the digital ecosystem, along with the best performing enterprise tech to drive competitive advantage.

The AUDIENCEX Growth Fund is designed to help marketers fund new omnichannel strategies that they can deploy to reach consumers whose online behaviors and relationships with digital content have fundamentally altered as a direct result of the pandemic. As before, the $1,000,000 Fund will provide brand and agency partners a holistic media consultation, 25% match on purchased media impressions within their campaign, and high-impact creative to power their media plans.

“The pandemic has forced brands to lean on data and technology to stay nimble and adapt to changing media markets, but access to this technology is cost-prohibitive and resource-intensive for middle-market brands and agencies. The AUDIENCEX growth fund, like our platform itself, is designed to close this gap. We want to democratize access to enterprise tech and help mid-market advertisers level the playing field with their larger competitor,” said Jason Wulfsohn, CEO and co-founder at AUDIENCEX.

Since its inception in 2014, AUDIENCEX has focused on executing strategic omnichannel marketing strategies for mid-market agencies and brands, to rapidly scale revenue and drive growth. The AUDIENCEX trading desk, tdX, assesses 24 leading programmatic platforms, based on millions of data points, to identify the best-performing platform mix for each client campaign. Looking forward the company is heavily focused on building future-proof strategies for customer acquisition, developing a full range of attribution, identity and data solutions for the post cookie ecosystem, along with the recent launch of its own Self-Service omnichannel platform.

"The relaunch of our Growth Fund coincides with another period of definitive need for the mid-market advertiser. This initiative aligns with our unequivocal belief in the core principles of a partnership built around innovation and strategic support, values that have always governed how we operate internally as a company, and how we work alongside our valued clients and outside partners," noted Brian Ko, Chief Commercial Officer at AUDIENCEX.

For more information, please visit: https://digital.audiencex.com/growth-fund

