TalentSmartEQ Announces Hire of Dr. Gregory Campbell as New Vice President of Law Enforcement & Government

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TalentSmartEQ®, a global consulting firm specializing in emotional intelligence (EQ) training, assessments, certifications, and leadership and team development, announced that it has hired Dr. Gregory Campbell as its new Vice President of Law Enforcement & Government.

The Vice President of Law Enforcement & Government position is a newly created role at TalentSmartEQ to provide expertise within these two important sectors.

"We're so pleased to welcome Greg onboard to bring his business and industry expertise, along with personal values, to TalentSmartEQ," stated Howard Farfel, TalentSmartEQ CEO. "We trust our clients will benefit greatly from his stewardship of the emotional intelligence work we are doing right now."

Greg Campbell brings over 25+ years of experience to the TalentSmartEQ team. His passion is in coalition building, strategic leadership, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) leadership development. His goal is to unleash the power of EQ, especially in the law enforcement community. Prior to his new role at TalentSmartEQ, Campbell spent almost four years with the Ken Blanchard Companies as the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Solutions Architect and Consulting Partner. He partnered with private and public sector companies to provide leadership development and DEI solutions to enable mindset shifts and skillset development for individual contributors, managers, senior executives, and organizations.

Before that, he spent over 20 years as a federal law enforcement agent with the United States Postal Inspection Service where he directed the coordination of policy, program management, strategy and risk management for criminal and compliance programs. He developed and implemented a national leadership development program that involved talent management, course development, succession planning, mentoring, executive coaching, and emotional intelligence assessments.

Campbell is a contributing author to Breakthrough Mentoring in the 21st Century by Dr. Walter McCollum and has published articles in various academic journals. He has a BA in Sociology, an MA in Behavioral Science with a specialization in Negotiation and Conflict Management from California State University, Dominguez Hills, and a Ph.D. in Management with a specialization in Leadership and Organizational Change from Walden University. He is also certified in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University and in emotional intelligence from Emotional Intelligence Learning Systems.

"It's an honor to join the TalentSmartEQ team," Campbell said. "I am excited to help expand the awareness and understanding of emotional intelligence to positively impact the law enforcement and government industries, along with the communities they interact with every day."

Founded in 2002, TalentSmartEQ® is the world's premier provider of emotional intelligence skill development, assessments, training, certification, and coaching. More than 75% of the Fortune 500 rely on TalentSmartEQ's products and services. The organization's cutting-edge assessments are easy to use and based on rigorous research. TalentSmartEQ's training programs, certifications, and coaching services ensure new skills are applied immediately, and its #1 best-selling, award-winning book Emotional Intelligence 2.0 is a groundbreaking addition to the application of EQ in the workplace. Visit www.talentsmarteq.com for more information.

