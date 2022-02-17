Clearmind Medicine to Host a "Psychedelics for Alcoholism" Event for Investors on February 23

Market analyst Marissa Wright discusses the psychedelics market with a focus on psychedelic treatments for alcohol use disorder

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND, FSE: CWY0, OTC Pink: CMNDF) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, announced that as part of its highly attended "Psychedelics for Alcoholism" event series it will host market analyst Marissa Wright at a virtual event for investors.

The online event will be held on February 23, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST and is open and free to all, R egistration is required. Clearmind’s last webinar attracted more than 1200 viewers.

"Psychedelics for Alcoholism" Investor Deep Dive will provide investors a broad overview of the psychedelic treatments market with an emphasis on alcohol use disorders.

Wright is a consultant on business strategy, market analysis, and new market entry for global firms. Based in Vancouver, Canada, she has 40 years of experience as an entrepreneur across a wide range of industries in North America and is an active member of Keiretsu Forum, the world’s largest early-stage angel investor network.

“As an innovative public company with a significant IP portfolio operating in an exciting and relatively new market, we want to provide investors a comprehensive review of the psychedelic treatment market and its potential,” said Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind “The problem of alcoholism is only getting worse, with increased strain from the pandemic. Clearmind is working to bring long overdue relief and a new treatment in unique ways, and we look forward to highlighting some of the major reasons for our decision to pursue alcoholism indication as our first indication."

The event will be hosted by Shannon Smadella, former Miss Canada & Spokesperson for World Psychedelics Day, and will feature Adi Zuloff-Shani, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Clearmind and Adjunct Prof. Mark Haden, Clearmind's VP of Business Development.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of four patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND", the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWYO” and on the OTC pink under the symbol "CMNDF".

