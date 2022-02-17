NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE TECHNICORUM INFLUENCE TOKEN ON THE TECHLAUNCHER LAUNCHPAD

London, England, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that its stake holding Technicorum Holdings www.technicorum.com , has officially launched its Influencio INFLUENCE tokens on the first launchpad to offer these tokens: TheTechlauncher https://thetechlauncher.com/ . Influencio has allocated 10,000,000 INFLUENCE tokens for the public round at USDT 0.05 per INFLUENCE token. Investors can purchase INFLUENCE BEP20 tokens on the TheTechLauncher from February 15, 2022. The purchased tokens will be subject to a seven-day lockup period from the first date of an upcoming IDO or centralized exchange listing and are then entitled to a daily claim over three months.

The INFLUENCE token is a governance token that governs all activities on the platform. It is a universal currency that can be used across borders, allowing marketers to reward local influencers, brand owners, and users worldwide. INFLUENCE token holders will be entitled to unlock premium features on the platform that include direct messaging to influencers, participating in Influencio contests, and casting votes. INFLUENCE tokens are one of the two token systems of Influencio, along with its ACTS tokens, that can be used to purchase Influencers’ NFTs and participate in the Influencio P2E games and ecosystem.

INFLUENCE tokens allow holders to do the following:

Purchase and unlock premium content uploaded by their favorite influencers.

Purchase both Influencio NFTs and Influencer specific NFTs.

Purchase influencer-specific tokens upon the Influencer achieving the specified influence levels within the platform.

Use Influencio and influencer-specific tokens in the platform/influencer governance module, including proposals creation.

Vote on platform upgrade features and choose the content posted by the Influencer.

Have access to the Influencio P2E games, which will provide users an equal opportunity to earn from playing top games in the Influencio ecosystem.

Participate in the Influencio ECOsystem and its recurring contests in the platform.

INFLUENCE Tokenomics:

INFLUENCE tokens have a total supply of 606,006,666.

10% of the token allocation to the Influencers.

31% to the project team, advisors, marketing and promotion.

20% allocated for liquidity.

5% and 10% are set aside for farming and DAO, respectively.

Daniel Daboczy, Chief Executive Officer of Influencio stated, “Influencio is targeting over a hundred million global celebrities, micro-influencers and their fans who have not been able to fully monetize from their social media activities. We are committed to providing our solutions in the Influencer’s ecosystem by providing several tools for paid amplification including play-to-earn, Web 3.0 SocialFi, watch-to-earn, and dynamic digital assets. We have seen a massive daily surge in the community growth and interest in Influencio. As a result, we are confident and look forward optimistically to the project’s long-term success. Today marks day one of our very ambitious journey to improve how influencers and micro-influencers monetize on their amplification.”

Dato' Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “This marks another milestone for NSAV and I think this is a very strong relationship and will benefit both companies to excel together into Influencer world.”

ABOUT INFLUENCIO:

Influencio’s new INFLUENCE and ACTS cryptocurrencies (BEP20 tokens) are designed to address friction and assist monetization within the growing global influencer market. The project is supported by the most prominent YouTubers and influencers in South America, Europe, Nordic countries, and Asia. It will soon have a fully global presence as well. The project is led by CMO Danjal Kanani, alongside CEO Daniel Daboczy. Influencio solves key market challenges using blockchain and NFTs with DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi elements. Influencio streamlines payments and processing, content marketing management, interaction monitoring and offers FinTech solutions to the industry.

About Technicorum Holdings:



Technicorum Holdings comprises several subsidiaries, many of which are regulated and specialize in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, the Metaverse, etc. Its fully owned subsidiary, Gravitas International Associates PTE. Ltd. https://gravitasint.com/ , is a Singapore-registered FinTech company, certified by Singapore FinTech Association as an authorized blockchain & DLT provider, including e-wallet, core banking, digital exchange Platforms, digitization and tokenization, platforms, products, and services. The Technicorum group has numerous reference projects and clients, including over 100 ICOs/IEOs/IDOs/STOs completed through its subsidiaries over the last four years.

About NSAV:



NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

