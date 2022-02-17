NordPass announces partnership with Cowbell Cyber

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Password manager NordPass Business is announcing its partnership with Cowbell Cyber, the industry’s first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs). NordPass is joining Cowbell Rx, Cowbell’s referral marketplace for cyber risk management and security solutions. From now on, Cowbell Rx policyholders get NordPass Business with a 15% pricing discount.



Research shows that cybercrime costs organizations an estimated $400 billion every year, and this number is only growing. Cyberattacks at mid-size businesses are often opportunistic, taking advantage of security weaknesses. Cowbell Cyber provides standalone cyber insurance policies custom-designed to suit risk profiles. Its Continuous Risk Assessment gives policyholders early warnings about security weaknesses to improve risk posture and prevent future incidents.

“Together with our partners NordPass, Cowbell brings streamlined access to top cybersecurity solutions to current and future policyholders to maximize their ability to be secure,” says Theresa Le, Head of Claims & Risk Engineering at Cowbell Cyber. “We connect directly with trusted partners to improve the cyber risk profile of our policyholders.”

“With ever-increasing cybercrime, we highly encourage all of our customers to think about cyber insurance. Implementing and using a password manager, having Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) in place, or having an import detection response tool — all of these things reduce your risk, and that ultimately may increase your chances of securing a cyber-insurance policy,” says ​​Gerald Kasulis, Head of Business and Channel Operations at NordPass.

Free webinar: Is your business a good candidate for cyber insurance?

In addition, NordPass is also announcing a free webinar on cyber insurance and how to assess your company’s cyber hygiene. The expert panel will discuss the biggest cyber-risk concerns of cyber insurance buyers, as well as how companies should strategize to improve their cybersecurity.

When considering purchasing cyber insurance, it’s also important to identify cybersecurity software that will allow businesses to optimize their overall cybersecurity strategy — this will be another important webinar agenda, discussed by cyber experts:

Andrew Lipton, Vice President, Head of Cyber Claims, AmTrust Financial Services

Shiraz Saeed, Vice President – Cyber Risk Product Leader, Arch Insurance Group

Theresa Le, Head of Claims & Risk Engineering, Cowbell Cyber

Moderator: Patricia L. Harman, Editor-in-Chief, PropertyCasualty360 group

The webinar will take place on February 24th, 2022, at 11 AM ET. Register online to attend the live session or to receive a link to the recording after the session.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

