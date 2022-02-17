Cardlytics Strengthens Bank Partnerships With PNC Purchase Payback Program

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX), one of the largest digital advertising platforms, announced today the extension of the PNC Purchase Payback, a loyalty program for PNC Bank, N.A., that provides customers rewards on every day purchases. The program originally began in 2011 and was expanded following PNC’s acquisition of BBVA USA. Cardlytics now has relationships with four of the largest banks in the country, with insights into more than $3.5 trillion in annual consumer spend.



PNC Purchase Payback features exclusive offers of up to 20% cash back on purchases from some of the largest brands in the country, including Starbucks™, McDonalds™, PetSmart™, Dunkin™, Five Guys™, Advance Auto Parts™, Panera™, Big Lots™ and Best Western™. The offers are carefully selected to add personalized value for customers, while also driving in-store and online sales for Cardlytics’ merchant partners.

“Our partnership with PNC Bank allows us to connect more consumers with our offers, driving engagement for the bank while also positioning Cardlytics among the major players in the advertising space,” said Farrell Hudzik, EVP, Financial Institutions, Cardlytics. “Through our bank partners, we offer marketers access to a trustworthy platform with an engaged audience, giving us a tremendous opportunity to make an undeniable impact for brands.”

With more than 170 million monthly active users, Cardlytics directly connects consumers in banks’ digital channels to brands in a variety of industries including retail, restaurant, travel and more. As one of the largest digital ad platforms, Cardlytics sees 1:2 card swipes in the US.

“Offering a program that provides additional rewards is an important way we show our customers how much we value their relationships,” said Todd Rosenthal, PNC Bank general manager of credit cards. “Because the offers on our PNC Purchase Payback are based on past purchases, our customers receive relevant, personalized offers from brands they shop every day, creating a truly rewarding experience.”

PNC Purchase Payback is available to PNC Bank’s consumer debit and credit portfolio customers, including some small business accounts, via mobile, online banking and email.

For more information on Cardlytics, visit cardlytics.com. For more information on PNC Purchase Payback, visit PNC.com.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Detroit, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

