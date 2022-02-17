Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market Size to Reach USD 10.68 Billion by 2027. Russia is Among the Top Locations for Data Center Development, Followed by Poland – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Central and Eastern Europe data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.67% during the period 2021−2027. Some of the top cities that attract data center investments include Moscow, Warsaw, Vienna, St. Petersburg, Prague, and others.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

Owing to increasing unavailability and high cost of land for data center development in Tier 1 cities such as the UK and Germany, countries in Central & Western Europe, such as Poland and the Czech Republic, with ample land availability, access to power, and government support, are witnessing growth. In addition, growing digitalization due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of IoT, 5G deployment, and increasing demand for OTT content are major factors driving the growth of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market. The implementation of GDPR and other localization laws such as the Russian Federal Law on Personal Data in Russia has led to higher demand for data center development among cloud and colocation service providers. In 2021, the region witnessed a jump of over 60% in data center projects as compared to 2020. Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, Rostelecom, IXcellerate, NTT Global Data Centers, 3data, 3S Group, Magenta Telekom, Neterra were some prominent investors in the Central and Eastern Europe region in 2021. Russia led data center investments in 2021, contributing to over 30% of investments. Most upcoming data centers in the region are being powered, at least in part, with renewable energy sources. For instance, Telia has announced its plan to build a solar power plant to power its data center in Laagri, Estonia.





CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) USD 10.68 BILLION (2027) MARKET SIZE (AREA) 1.27 MILLION SQUARE FT. (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 228 MW (2027) CAGR (INVESTMENT) 6.67% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET Russia MARKET SEGMENTS Infrastructure (IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction), IT infrastructure (Server, Storage, and Network), Electrical Infrastructure (UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgear, Power Distribution Units, and Other Electrical Infrastructure), Mechanical Infrastructure (Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure), Cooling Systems ( CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers, Economizer and Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units), Cooling Technique (Air-Based Cooling Technique and Liquid-Based Cooling Technique), General Construction (Core and Shell Development, Installation and Commissioning Services, Building and Engineering Design, Physical Security, Fire Detection and Suppression, and DCIM/BMS Solutions) GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) COUNTRIES COVERED Russia, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Other CEE Countries

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq Feet) | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 18 IT infrastructure providers, 29 key support infrastructure providers, 27 key construction contractors, 22 data center investors, and 3 new entrants

CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET – KEY INVESTMENTS

IXcellerate, Vantage Data Centers, Rostelecom Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, T-Mobile are top investors in the Central and Eastern Europe data center market. The top 5 investors contributed to over 33% of the overall investments received in the region in 2021.

In April 2021, MTS and Huawei activated 5G pilot networks at 14 iconic locations in Moscow and provided 5G connectivity with speed up to 1.5 Gbps to 5G smartphone subscribers.

In July 2021, Vantage Data Centers announced the construction of its Warsaw data center campus (WAW1), with efficient renewable energy options such as cooling systems with outside air economization. The first phase of the facility expects to be operational by Q1 2022.

In March 2021, the telecom company, Magenta Telekom announced its plan to build a new data center in Graz. The facility will have 12,000 square feet of area, 3.6 MW of total power and is expected to be online by 2022.

CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units



Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building and Engineering Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Geography

Russia

Poland

Austria

Czech Republic

Other Central and Eastern Europe Countries



CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET – VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In Central and Eastern Europe, IT infrastructure adoption is growing with rising migration from on-premises infrastructure solutions to cloud and colocation data centers. After the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a massive increase in data usage by consumers using services offered by companies in the e-commerce, social media, and entertainment industries in Central and Eastern European countries. BFSI and government sectors have also adopted digital platforms, which are key enablers for data growth in the market. Global cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Google, and Microsoft are expanding their presence with new cloud regions. These providers already have a strong physical presence in metro cities in the country and are the major adopters of high-density, mission-critical servers, storage infrastructure, and network infrastructure.

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Pure Storage

Key Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Aermec

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Aksa Power Generation

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Vertiv



Key Construction Contractors

AODC

Arup

AECOM

Aurora Group

DataDome

Deerns

Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige

Etop

Fluor Corporation

Free Technologies Engineering

GreenMDC

Haka Moscow

ICT Facilities

IMOS

ISG

KKCG Group

Mace

PORR Group

STRABAG

TECHKO

Tetra Tech

Qumak

Warbud

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

ZAUNERGROUP



Key Data Center Investors

3data

3S Group

Artnet

Amazon Web Services

Beyond.pl

Digital Realty

Equinix

Google

IXcellerate

Magenta Telekom

Microsoft

Mobile Tele Systems

Neterra

Netia

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Rostelecom Data Centers

Stadtwerke Feldkirch

VK Cloud Solutions

Yandex

New Entrants

ClusterPower

DATA4

Vantage Data Centers



Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

