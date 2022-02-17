Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market Size to Reach USD 10.68 Billion by 2027. Russia is Among the Top Locations for Data Center Development, Followed by Poland – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Central and Eastern Europe data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.67% during the period 2021−2027. Some of the top cities that attract data center investments include Moscow, Warsaw, Vienna, St. Petersburg, Prague, and others.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:
- Owing to increasing unavailability and high cost of land for data center development in Tier 1 cities such as the UK and Germany, countries in Central & Western Europe, such as Poland and the Czech Republic, with ample land availability, access to power, and government support, are witnessing growth.
- In addition, growing digitalization due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of IoT, 5G deployment, and increasing demand for OTT content are major factors driving the growth of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market.
- The implementation of GDPR and other localization laws such as the Russian Federal Law on Personal Data in Russia has led to higher demand for data center development among cloud and colocation service providers. In 2021, the region witnessed a jump of over 60% in data center projects as compared to 2020.
- Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, Rostelecom, IXcellerate, NTT Global Data Centers, 3data, 3S Group, Magenta Telekom, Neterra were some prominent investors in the Central and Eastern Europe region in 2021. Russia led data center investments in 2021, contributing to over 30% of investments.
- Most upcoming data centers in the region are being powered, at least in part, with renewable energy sources. For instance, Telia has announced its plan to build a solar power plant to power its data center in Laagri, Estonia.
CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|REPORT ATTRIBUTE
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT)
|USD 10.68 BILLION (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (AREA)
|1.27 MILLION SQUARE FT. (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
|228 MW (2027)
|CAGR (INVESTMENT)
|6.67% (2022-2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|LARGEST MARKET
|Russia
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Infrastructure (IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction), IT infrastructure (Server, Storage, and Network), Electrical Infrastructure (UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgear, Power Distribution Units, and Other Electrical Infrastructure), Mechanical Infrastructure (Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure), Cooling Systems ( CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers, Economizer and Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units), Cooling Technique (Air-Based Cooling Technique and Liquid-Based Cooling Technique), General Construction (Core and Shell Development, Installation and Commissioning Services, Building and Engineering Design, Physical Security, Fire Detection and Suppression, and DCIM/BMS Solutions)
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|CEE (Central and Eastern Europe)
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|Russia, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Other CEE Countries
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq Feet) | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 18 IT infrastructure providers, 29 key support infrastructure providers, 27 key construction contractors, 22 data center investors, and 3 new entrants
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/central-eastern-europe-data-center-market
CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET – KEY INVESTMENTS
- IXcellerate, Vantage Data Centers, Rostelecom Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, T-Mobile are top investors in the Central and Eastern Europe data center market. The top 5 investors contributed to over 33% of the overall investments received in the region in 2021.
- In April 2021, MTS and Huawei activated 5G pilot networks at 14 iconic locations in Moscow and provided 5G connectivity with speed up to 1.5 Gbps to 5G smartphone subscribers.
- In July 2021, Vantage Data Centers announced the construction of its Warsaw data center campus (WAW1), with efficient renewable energy options such as cooling systems with outside air economization. The first phase of the facility expects to be operational by Q1 2022.
- In March 2021, the telecom company, Magenta Telekom announced its plan to build a new data center in Graz. The facility will have 12,000 square feet of area, 3.6 MW of total power and is expected to be online by 2022.
CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Market Segmentation by IT infrastructure
- Server
- Storage
- Network
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building and Engineering Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Russia
- Poland
- Austria
- Czech Republic
- Other Central and Eastern Europe Countries
CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET – VENDOR LANDSCAPE
In Central and Eastern Europe, IT infrastructure adoption is growing with rising migration from on-premises infrastructure solutions to cloud and colocation data centers. After the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a massive increase in data usage by consumers using services offered by companies in the e-commerce, social media, and entertainment industries in Central and Eastern European countries. BFSI and government sectors have also adopted digital platforms, which are key enablers for data growth in the market. Global cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Google, and Microsoft are expanding their presence with new cloud regions. These providers already have a strong physical presence in metro cities in the country and are the major adopters of high-density, mission-critical servers, storage infrastructure, and network infrastructure.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/central-eastern-europe-data-center-market
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi Vantara
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Pure Storage
Key Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Aermec
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Aksa Power Generation
- Alfa Laval
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Vertiv
Key Construction Contractors
- AODC
- Arup
- AECOM
- Aurora Group
- DataDome
- Deerns
- Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige
- Etop
- Fluor Corporation
- Free Technologies Engineering
- GreenMDC
- Haka Moscow
- ICT Facilities
- IMOS
- ISG
- KKCG Group
- Mace
- PORR Group
- STRABAG
- TECHKO
- Tetra Tech
- Qumak
- Warbud
- Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
- ZAUNERGROUP
Key Data Center Investors
- 3data
- 3S Group
- Artnet
- Amazon Web Services
- Beyond.pl
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- IXcellerate
- Magenta Telekom
- Microsoft
- Mobile Tele Systems
- Neterra
- Netia
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Orange Business Services
- Rostelecom Data Centers
- Stadtwerke Feldkirch
- VK Cloud Solutions
- Yandex
New Entrants
- ClusterPower
- DATA4
- Vantage Data Centers
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to View Full Report Table of Content
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Data Center Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Europe Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707