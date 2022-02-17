Netcompany - Invitation to Capital Markets Update 2022

Netcompany invites institutional investors and analysts to join the company’s Capital Markets Update on Tuesday, 5 April 2022 from 14:00 – 16:00 CET
Presentations
- Status on Strategy and M&A
André Rogaczewski, Group CEO
- Update on Netcompany-Intrasoft
Alexandros Manos, CEO Netcompany-Intrasoft
- Financial KPIs
Thomas Johansen, Group CFO
Venue
The Capital Markets Update is a hybrid event, and it is possible to attend the update either online via live streaming or at the address below:
Mogens Dahls Koncertsal
Snorregade 22
2300 Copenhagen
Sign-up
To attend, please send an e-mail to Anne Hammer Nielsen ahni@netcompany.com * before 22 March 2022 and state if you wish to join online or at Mogens Dahls Koncertsal. For any further information, please contact Thomas Johansen by e-mail tjo@netcompany.com or phone: +45 5119 3224.
*By confirming your attendance of the event, you accept Netcompany’s Privacy Policy, including the collection and processing of your personal data. Netcompany’s privacy policy explains how we process your personal data. At any time, you can freely retract your consent by contacting Netcompany.
