Netcompany - Invitation to Capital Markets Update 2022

| Source: Netcompany Group A/S Netcompany Group A/S

København K, DENMARK


Netcompany invites institutional investors and analysts to join the company’s Capital Markets Update on Tuesday, 5 April 2022 from 14:00 – 16:00 CET

Presentations

  • Status on Strategy and M&A
    André Rogaczewski, Group CEO
  • Update on Netcompany-Intrasoft
    Alexandros Manos, CEO Netcompany-Intrasoft
  • Financial KPIs
    Thomas Johansen, Group CFO

Venue
The Capital Markets Update is a hybrid event, and it is possible to attend the update either online via live streaming or at the address below:

Mogens Dahls Koncertsal
Snorregade 22
2300 Copenhagen

Sign-up
To attend, please send an e-mail to Anne Hammer Nielsen ahni@netcompany.com * before 22 March 2022 and state if you wish to join online or at Mogens Dahls Koncertsal. For any further information, please contact Thomas Johansen by e-mail tjo@netcompany.com or phone: +45 5119 3224.


*By confirming your attendance of the event, you accept Netcompany’s Privacy Policy, including the collection and processing of your personal data. Netcompany’s privacy policy explains how we process your personal data. At any time, you can freely retract your consent by contacting Netcompany.



Attachment


Tags

Netcompany

Attachments

Invitation to Capital Markets Update 2022

Related Links