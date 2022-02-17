Netcompany - Invitation to Capital Markets Update 2022



Netcompany invites institutional investors and analysts to join the company’s Capital Markets Update on Tuesday, 5 April 2022 from 14:00 – 16:00 CET

Presentations

Status on Strategy and M&A

André Rogaczewski, Group CEO

André Rogaczewski, Group CEO Update on Netcompany-Intrasoft

Alexandros Manos, CEO Netcompany-Intrasoft

Alexandros Manos, CEO Netcompany-Intrasoft Financial KPIs

Thomas Johansen, Group CFO



Venue

The Capital Markets Update is a hybrid event, and it is possible to attend the update either online via live streaming or at the address below:



Mogens Dahls Koncertsal

Snorregade 22

2300 Copenhagen



Sign-up

To attend, please send an e-mail to Anne Hammer Nielsen ahni@netcompany.com * before 22 March 2022 and state if you wish to join online or at Mogens Dahls Koncertsal. For any further information, please contact Thomas Johansen by e-mail tjo@netcompany.com or phone: +45 5119 3224.





*By confirming your attendance of the event, you accept Netcompany’s Privacy Policy, including the collection and processing of your personal data. Netcompany’s privacy policy explains how we process your personal data. At any time, you can freely retract your consent by contacting Netcompany.









