KlariVis Announces New Relationship With FNCB Bank

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, today announced its new relationship with FNCB Bank as a key analytics tool for the bank's future.

KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard. The KlariVis platform provides financial institutions of all sizes with timely insights that drive profitability and productivity. As a solution developed for bankers by bankers, KlariVis understands financial institutions' pain points and continues to see rapid growth as organizations seek a simpler way to transform their data.

FNCB Bank, based in Northeastern Pennsylvania since 1910, has a mission to make its customers' banking experience simply better. The community bank offers a full suite of personal, small business, mortgage and commercial banking solutions along with industry-leading products and services.

James Bone, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of FNCB Bank, recognizes that good data is the key to making more educated business decisions on strategic matters. He sees KlariVis as a data source that will enhance management reporting and help create a full picture of our customers. Bone says, "KlariVis provides efficiencies that will be easily measured, or more importantly, efficiencies that we cannot measure in time or dollars."

One of KlariVis' key benefits is its seamless implementation process. Amy Kelley, Senior Vice President, Operations Officer at FNCB, says, "It was the easiest software implementation that I've ever been involved in. When KlariVis says white-glove implementation, it truly was. Everyone is excited for the data it can provide to us at the click of a button."

Kim Snyder, CEO of KlariVis, states, "Our partnership with FNCB Bank continues our mission of empowering financial institutions to see their institution and data clearly. Our solution enables powerful decision-making and strengthens customer relationships, and with the use of KlariVis, FNCB will further advance its goal of making customers' banking experience simply better."

About FNCB Bank

FNCB Bank, locally-based since 1910, continues as one of Northeastern Pennsylvania's premier community banks - offering a full suite of personal, small business, mortgage and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB remains dedicated to the communities they serve with an ongoing mission to make your banking experience simply better. For more information, visit www.fncb.com or contact James Bone, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at james.bone@fncb.com or 570-348-6419.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information, visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

