SpareBank 1 SMN – Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 10, 11 and 14 February for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees as bonus equity certificates in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 1,942 equity certificates.

Trondheim, 17 February 2022



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

Incoming CFO, Trond Søraas, tel. 922 36 803

