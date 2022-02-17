Risk Strategies Announces Sponsorship of LPGA Golfer Brittany Altomare

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has entered into a sponsorship of LPGA professional golfer Brittany Altomare.



Headquartered in Boston and marking its 25th anniversary this year, Risk Strategies shares Massachusetts roots with Worcester native Altomare who currently resides in nearby Shrewsbury. Sponsoring a female professional golfer aligns with Risk Strategies commitment to delivering outstanding technical expertise to clients while supporting the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

“As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of our company, we’re thrilled to welcome Brittany to the Risk Strategies family as our new brand ambassador,” said John Mina, Chief Executive Officer. “Brittany is a consistent talent on the LPGA tour who brings exceptional skills, passion and professionalism to her sport. These are the same qualities that have fostered our growth as a specialty insurance broker. We look forward to helping Brittany succeed and excel throughout the 2022 season in the same way we help our clients face the future with confidence.”

Altomare joined the LPGA in 2013. In that time, she has earned 16 top-10 finishes in her professional career, including three in 2021, and most recently tied for fourth at the LPGA Drive On Championship. She played collegiate golf at the University of Virginia where she recorded three victories, was named the 2013 ACC Player of the Year, and was a four-time All-American. At UVA, she holds the school record for career stroke average and rounds below par. She is currently ranked 64th in the Women’s Rolex World Golf Ranking.

“I grew up in the Boston area and am genuinely excited to have a new corporate partner who shares my hometown roots,” said Altomare. “Golf is also a high risk and high reward sport which aligns with Risk Strategies mission to bring a specialist approach to risk for businesses and individuals. I look forward to our partnership and bringing home strong finishes throughout the 2022 season.”

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is one of the longest-running women's professional sports associations in the world. Founded in 1950, the organization has grown from a playing tour into a nonprofit organization involved in every facet of golf. The LPGA Tour and the LPGA Professionals comprise the backbone of what has become the premier women's professional sports organization in the world today. The LPGA maintains a strong focus on charity through its tournaments, its grassroots junior and women's programs, and its LPGA Foundation. The LPGA is under the guidance of Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

