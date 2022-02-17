Linseed Oil Market projected to reach USD 13.5 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global linseed oil market is estimated at USD 7.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.5 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032



With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases all over the world, dietary supplements are experiencing a tremendous rise in demand, supporting an increase in global linseed oil demand. The global market for linseed oil is expected to gain significant momentum, and register a growth of 5.9% in terms of value between 2022 and 2032.

Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 7.6 Billion Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD 13.5 Billion Global Growth Rate 5.9% Forecast Period 2022-2032

In ancient Egypt, the flax plant was cultivated by the ancient Egyptians to produce linen out of the lignan abundantly present in the plant stem, which was used to wrap mummies. Linseed oil is extracted from the seeds of the flax seed using the extraction or pressing method.

For thousands of years, linseed has been consumed as a food and also used as a remedial medicine. According to a new study by Future Market Insights, consumer demand for linseed oil is anticipated to experience a meteoric rise, aided by the high content of the omega-3 fatty acids, among the health conscious populace, globally.

Linseed oil is a rich source of essential fatty acids such as omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids. Moreover, it is high in fiber, low in carbohydrates, and is gluten-free. The fatty acids present in the typical linseed oil are α-linolenic acid (51.9-55.2%), palmitic acid (about 7%), stearic acid (3.4-4.6%), oleic acid (18.5-22.6%), and linoleic acid (14.2-17%).

The global market for linseed oil can be summarized in three product types, namely, raw linseed oil, boiled linseed oil, and double-boiled linseed oil. With the latter two types, storage of the product poses a major threat for the linseed oil market, since linseed oil reacts with the surrounding oxygen and oxidizes easily. In this type of chemical reaction, heat is generated that can lead to spontaneous combustion.

Traditionally, linseed oil is used for treating various conditions such as inflammation, infections, abscesses, etc. Most recent studies have shown that, linseed oil rich in α-linolenic acid promotes excellent wound healing properties in vitro.

Linseed oil is gaining attraction as a superfood, due to the high content of omega-3 fatty acids, which aids in weight management and benefits the health. Linseed oil is generally not used for cooking purposes, unless it is food-grade, unprocessed, and pure linseed oil.

Linseed Oil Market Share Shifting from Industrial Use to Dietary Supplements

Up until World War II, the utilization of linseed oil was dominantly occupied by protective coating and other allied manufactured products such as linoleum, patent leather, oil clothing, etc. With extensive research and development, various alternatives are replacing the use of linseed oil in paints and varnishes. For example, the development of vinyl floor coverings replacing linoleum, latex interior paints replacing linseed oil in paint, cotton cloth replacing linen.

However, with the advent of research and many technological developments, linseed oil has emerged as a dietary supplement, owing to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, a polyunsaturated fatty acid. These fatty acids are beneficial in various ways, such as improving heart health, treating constipation and diarrhea, helping in weight management, reducing inflammation, rheumatoid arthritis treatment, and cancer treatment.

Scope Of Report

Market Size Value in 2022 USD 7.6 Billion Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD 13.5 Billion Global Growth Rate 5.9 % Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021

Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand,

Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Grain Size, Duration and Region Key Companies Profiled • Cargill Inc.



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Gustav Heese GmbH



• Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH



• Krishi Oils Limited



• Natrol LLC.



• AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.



• Jajjo Brothers



• OPW Ingredients



• Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.



• Sanmark Corp.



• Sarika Ventures Pvt. Ltd.



• Alberdingk Boley GmbH



• Hangzhou Choisun Bio-tech Co. Ltd.



• ECO Overseas



• A.G. Industries



• Vandeputte Group



• Bartoline Ltd.



• Grupo Plimon



• Merck KGaA Request Special Price Available upon Request

Surge of Linseed Oil in the Cosmetic Industry Bolstering Global Demand

The need for good looks to create a good impression has led to humongous growth in the cosmetic industry in recent times. European and Asian countries such as South Korea, Japan, China, Germany, and Switzerland have seen an enormous boom in the cosmetic industry.

Linseed oil is used in moisturizers, creams, and skin and hair products as a source of an omega-3 fatty acid. According to FMI analysts, the global demand for linseed oil in the cosmetic industry is likely to boost the overall demand for linseed oil.

Global Linseed Oil Market By Category

By Nature:

Organic Linseed Oil

Conventional Linseed Oil

By Product Type:

Raw Linseed Oil

Boiled Linseed Oil

Double-boiled Linseed Oil

Other Types

By Application:

Dietary Food

Pharmaceuticals

Paint & Textile Industry

Leather Industry

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Processed Food

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online Retailers

Grocery Stores

Wholesalers

Supermarkets

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Organically Produced Linseed Oil to Attract the Millennial Generation

The use of chemicals for improved crop production yield has been confirmed to decrease the soil quality and overall productivity. Moreover, these chemicals enter into human body through consumed food. On the other hand, organically produced linseed oil crops tend to preserve the quality of the soil, and have an improved flavor and taste.

Consumers are inclined to buy organic products that are marketed as supreme and premium quality products, even though they cost more as compared to conventionally produced linseed oil. Linseed oil manufacturers have successfully kept track of the current trend and consumer needs, and are turning away from using conventionally produced linseed oil.

