Ad-ID Announces Partnership with Univision to Deploy Enhanced Cross-Channel Asset Identification

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad-ID, the industry standard for identifying advertising assets across all media platforms, has announced a new partnership with Univision, the leading Spanish-language content company in the United States, to support advertising asset identification and tracking for Univision’s extensive media portfolio. The agreement will significantly improve targeting and delivery for Univision and its advertising partners, creating tangible value for the company’s audience of Hispanic viewers.

Today’s typical media diet consists of a diverse range of TV, audio and digital content, delivered across multiple devices and platforms. The significant growth of CTV, including new streaming services and device features, has challenged brands to reassess their advertising strategies and synthesize planning and measurement across both linear and digital channels. Ad-ID’s centralized, web-based system simplifies the process of management and attribution by ingesting linear data for digital use and offering real-time metadata creative lookups.

Univision’s comprehensive media portfolio includes two broadcast networks, 10 cable networks, and more than 60 local television stations in major Hispanic markets. By reducing frequency and ensuring correct asset delivery, Ad-ID will support Univision’s mission to empower Hispanic viewers with relevant information and entertainment content. The company’s new partnership with Ad-ID will also drive contextual targeting and measurement enhancements across Univision’s network of media assets, providing increased value for Univision advertisers.

“Effective advertising is a crucial aspect of our work to entertain, inform and empower the U.S. Hispanic community,” said Donna Speciale, president of advertising sales and marketing at Univision. “We are confident that our new partnership with Ad-ID will provide direct benefits to our brands, advertisers and consumers. We look forward to growing our work together in order to improve advertising outcomes for all of our constituent groups in this increasingly complex environment.”



“Univision is an iconic media brand which plays an essential role in entertaining and informing the fast-growing and influential Hispanic population, a group which accounted for 51% of all new population growth in the U.S., according to the 2020 Census,” said Marla Kaplowitz, President and CEO, 4A’s. “With Ad-ID, we look forward to supporting Univision’s efforts and improving asset identification and tracking across their numerous content channels, including CTV, while also demonstrating the value of effective contextual targeting regardless of language or geography.”

“Bringing Univision into the fold demonstrates the support we have across the industry for AD-ID’s important mission to make advertising more effective and cohesive across all screens and for all audiences,” said Bob Liodice, CEO of the ANA. “With Ad-ID, we are creating significant value for all of our advertising partners in an evolving landscape that also demands the integration of CTV viewing.”

About Ad-ID

Ad-ID is the industry standard for identifying advertising assets across all media platforms (broadcast, online, mobile, over-the-top, print and audio). The web-based system is a central, secure source for the industry’s asset identification information and ensures that all assets are delivered correctly to media and consumers. Ad-ID is a joint venture of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's) and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and serves more than 2,600 advertisers of all sizes and most advertising agencies in the United States. For more information visit www.ad-id.org.



About TelevisaUnivision

As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company’s media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to premium streaming services PrendeTV and Blim TV, which altogether host over 40,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The Company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit televisaunivision.com.

