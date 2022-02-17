Prehos to Broaden Paramedic Offerings After $7.2 Million Financing

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prehos, a Quebec SME specializing in innovative paramedic technology solutions announced that it will be working towards doubling its operations team, after completing a $7.2 million seed financing round. The effort was coordinated by Investissement Québec, on behalf of the Government of Québec, Desjardins Capital, Centre Desjardins Entreprises Lévis-Lotbinière-Bellechasse, as well as Dessercom and other private investors. The funds will be primarily used to further develop and deploy its technologies. The new employees that will be hired are expected to be in place by the end of 2022.



“We are highly encouraged by the trust placed in us by serious investors who believe in the future of our platform,” said Christian Chalifour, President and co-founder of Prehos who remains the majority shareholder. “This funding round enables us to keep ahead of fast pace of development in paramedicine field, to consolidate our presence in Ontario and Quebec, to expand our reach in the rest of Canada and to further develop overseas.”

Government public health services and paramedic services are increasingly seeking to improve the quality of patient services through digitization and the use of real-time data. Prehos solutions improve the delivery of pre-hospital emergency and home care, and facilitate the management of community paramedicine and the planning and optimization of patient transport.

The Prehos platform has built up a proven track record of success in several regions of Quebec, including the Capitale-Nationale, as well as in more than 30 administrative regions of Ontario.

QUOTES

“Our government prioritizes support for the commercialization of Quebec innovations, both to encourage growth in young companies and for Québec's technological advancement,” said Lucie Lecours, Minister for the Economy. “Prehos’s innovative solutions optimize the work of paramedics and improve the delivery of services offered to patients. This is exactly the kind of initiative we want to encourage with the Innovation Program.”

“The Capitale-Nationale is recognized for its expertise in life sciences and health technologies,” said Joëlle Boutin, Member of the National Assembly for Jean-Talon. “Visionary companies like Prehos create innovations that increase the efficiency of patient care and improve their prognosis. Our government is proud to contribute to the development of this promising SME.”

“We regard investing in Prehos solutions as essential for ensuring the technological development of our practices,” said Maxime Laviolette, General Manager, Dessercom. “Its many features will help meet ministerial objectives, in particular setting up secure access to patient medical data for healthcare companies. In points of service where Prehos is already used, the technology improves our ambulance operations, modernizes our practice, and saves precious time, all for the benefit of the patient.”

“We are proud to support Prehos’s growth in Canada and internationally,” said Marie-Hélène Nolet, Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins Capital. “With its innovative technology, this company enhances the delivery of pre-hospital emergency care and home care, contributing to the well-being of individuals and communities.”

“Prehos’s technology meets the needs of businesses and paramedical organizations across the country and around the world,” said Lise Goyer, President of Pentagone LP, a private equity investor related to Services préhospitaliers Laurentides-Lanaudière Ltée. “The company is constantly building on these proven solutions, which demonstrate exceptional potential to increase the performance of emergency paramedical services, facilitate the development of community paramedicine and improve emergency management and home care. Our investment represents a clear commitment the company’s management, its digital solutions and growth potential.”

ABOUT PREHOS

Prehos, which has been headquartered in Quebec City since 2015, is a cutting-edge solutions provider specializing in pre-hospital emergency care, home care, community paramedicine and in the planning and management of patient and inter-establishment transport. The team, which is highly-focused on keeping ahead of fast-changing needs of its paramedicine clientele, has developed proprietary technological solutions that help them address tomorrow’s challenges, today.

SOURCE:

Prehos | prehos.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

FOR INFORMATION AND INTERVIEW:

Philippe Beliveau | philippe@fernandezcom.ca

Mobile: 418-559-0580

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dec87a2f-73d5-4a3e-89b0-fdbfa7072176