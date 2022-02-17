Johannesburg to Virtually Host Bitcoin Events’ Blockchain Africa Conference in March

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Bitcoin Events’ flagship event, Blockchain Africa Conference 2022, is scheduled to take place on March 17-18, 2022, as a virtual-only event. The conference will be the eighth in the highly acclaimed series and is expected to bring together 2,500+ attendees from 80+ countries, including investors, startups, enthusiasts, developers, corporations, policymakers and regulators.



The event is designed to provide a platform for attendees from all backgrounds to learn, network and collaborate. This year’s conference will highlight blockchain’s continued transformation from hype to mainstream and finally to business-ready.

The Blockchain Africa Conference will feature dozens of sessions with keynotes, presentations, panels, exhibitions, prizes, giveaways and networking sessions hosted by selected industry leaders. In addition, several talks at the conference will explore the rising demand for cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled products in Africa.

To register for a free ticket, visit https://BlockchainAfrica.co.

In total, 40+ speakers are part of the conference agenda. The discussions to look forward to include: “Are cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology the next generation of cross-border payments in Africa?” and “Nigeria recently became the first African country to launch its CBDC, the eNaira. What does the future look like for Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)?” Participants should also expect to get deep insights into some of the industry’s challenges, particularly regarding regulation.

Bitcoin Events’ annual Blockchain Africa Conferences have been the first of their kind on the African continent and continue to drive the conversation around the maturing technology for the past eight years now. From seeking to address how challenges in doing business in the continent can be tackled to how the next generation of payment processing solutions can be achieved with blockchain technology, the panels of expert speakers are sure to have something for each attendee. Furthermore, as major tech companies and financial institutions continue making significant investments in blockchain solutions, the conference is perfectly timed to explore how sentiment regarding the technology is being reshaped in Africa.

“In the recent past, Africa has seen a lot of experimentation with blockchain technology, but we are now firmly in the stage of deploying enterprise-ready solutions. The Blockchain Africa Conference series will once again bring together the top thought-leaders and pioneers in the blockchain industry to explore ways the technology is being used to solve not only payment challenges in the continent but digital business as a whole. We’re excited to play a role in this maturation and explore how blockchain can make doing business in Africa more seamless,” stated Sonya Kuhnel, Founder of Bitcoin Events.

The event is expected to attract participants from multiple industries and disciplines, such as fintech, software development, telecommunications, banking and venture capital firms. Ultimately, the Blockchain Africa Conference 2022 will be an incredible opportunity for like-minded individuals who want to learn, share insights and network with each other.

About Blockchain Africa Conference

Since 2015, Bitcoin Events’ annual Blockchain Africa Conferences have been bringing together some of the top thought leaders from across the globe. Over 7,500 delegates and 230 speakers representing more than 150 countries have attended the previous seven conferences, hailing from both the public and private sectors. Blockchain Africa Conference 2022 will take place virtually on March 17-18, 2022. For more information, visit the event’s website at https://BlockchainAfrica.co/.

