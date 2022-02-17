Serco Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2022 List

Herndon, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today the Company was named to Forbes America’s Best Employers list for 2022. This is the fifth time Serco has been recognized as a best employer by Forbes.

“Serco is proud to be named one of America’s Best Employers for 2022. As our Company has grown, our workforce has evolved, and I owe special thanks to every one of our colleagues across the business for making Serco the company we are today. Our focus at Serco has always been to create a culture that engages our people and makes Serco a great place to work, and we can all take great pride in knowing that our commitment and passion for our work and our people has been recognized,” said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Serco Inc.

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

###

About Serco Inc.: Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.6 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na.