Groundbreaking Study Establishes Non-surgical Treatment Modality for Bowel Function in Individuals Living With Spinal Cord Injury

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpineX, Inc., today announced the publication of new data in the esteemed neuroscience journal, Frontiers in Neuroscience. This new publication supports the implementation of their SCONE™ device to provide non-surgical treatment for activation of bowel function in Individuals living with spinal cord injury. “The Effect of Noninvasive Spinal Cord Stimulation on Anorectal Function in Individuals with Spinal Cord Injury: A Case Series” discusses how spinal neuromodulation can activate the anorectal regions of the bowel, increase sensation of bowel activity, and reduce time to complete a bowel program. This study describes the effect of short term and long-term spinal neuromodulation on bowel function in individuals with severe paralysis caused by complete traumatic spinal cord injuries. Individuals in the study reported improved sensation of their bowels and demonstrated the ability to sense bowel fullness and voluntary assist expulsion of a rectal catheter (as if trying to have a bowel movement) when stimulation was turned on. Additionally, when spinal neuromodulation was delivered over the course of several days, one patient reported an immediate and sustained decrease in the time required to complete their bowel program from 75mins to 20mins. These results are an extension of previous studies that demonstrated improvement in bladder and respiratory function with SCONE therapy. Co-author and key opinion leader and Co-Founder of SpineX Inc., Dr. V Reggie Edgerton said, “SCONE Therapy is potentially the most effective treatment for individuals living with spinal cord injuries and we continue to gather evidence on how we can affect multiple organ systems that are impacted by SCI.” The study was led by Dr. Evgeniy Kreydin, MD an Assistant Professor of Urology at USC and Co-Founder of SpineX Inc.



“A healthy functioning bowel has always been a high priority for people living with spinal cord injury. It’s highly encouraging to see breakthrough technologies like the SpineX SCONE device coming out of the Praxis SCI Accelerate Program and demonstrating incredible promise to restore function,” said John Chernesky, Consumer Engagement Program Manager at Praxis Spinal Cord Institute, who lives with a spinal cord injury. “Hopefully this technology will soon become widely available and have a positive impact on the lives of people living with SCI.”

SpineX plans to continue testing and developing SCONE™ therapy for individuals with neurogenic bladder and bowel function.

About SpineX Inc.

