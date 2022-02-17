Electric Toothbrush Market to Worth USD 3.99 Billion by 2028 | Electric Toothbrush Industry Registering 3.9% CAGR

Pune, India, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric toothbrush market size was USD 2.97 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.05 billion in 2021 to USD 3.99 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 3.9% in the 2021-2028 period. As per the research conducted by our expert analysts, the global population expansively giving great importance to oral hygiene and health, which is surging the usage of electric toothbrushes across the globe. The utilization of the product is resulting in lesser tooth decay, sustaining the wellbeing of gums, and preserving the health of the tooth.

Segmentation

Product Type, End-User, and Region Are Studied

The market, on the grounds of product type analysis is segregated into battery-powered and rechargeable. Battery-powered is estimated to hold the prominent share on account of the product available in a more reasonable price range as compared to rechargeable.

Based on end-user, the market is branched into male and female.

In terms of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

We deliver reports which are ground on an all-inclusive review method that primarily accentuates on offering accurate information. Our scholars have used a data navigation approach which helps us to present reliable predictions and review the general market dynamics perfectly. Further, our researchers have attained admittance to several international as well as domestically funded records for offering up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business experts capitalize only in fundamental zones.

Drivers and Restraints

Customers with Incapacity and Health Concerns to Augur Market Growth

The product’s competence to generate suitability, particularly for people with numerous kinds of problems, is assisting to nurture the demand for the product across the world. Moreover, huge number of hospital admittance owing to various health concerns is also measured as one of the important contributors to the growing demand. This is on account of the fact that the product is effortless to use, thereby deteriorating the usage of energy in brushing the teeth with a better cleanse.

Regional Insights

Europe is projected to display a substantial growth due to the existence of a huge number of geriatric population who are susceptible to numerous sorts of tooth ailments. This has created a necessity for the product.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a considerable share in the global market. The elevating utilization of e-commerce platforms, which further results in an amplified expenditure on oral care products, comprising electric toothbrush, is probable to drive the consumption rate.

North America is holding the leading electric toothbrush market share, with a size of USD 1.04 billion in 2020. The surging growth of personal consumption spending among people of this region is projected to have a noticeable influence in elevating the sales for the product.

Competitive Landscape

Procurements Instigated by Vital Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market incessantly root for operative strategies to boost their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of the product. One such effective approach is procuring competitive companies and fortifying a profit for both the involved companies.

Industry Development

March 2021: Colgate and Philips announced their partnership to offer oral advantage of electric toothbrush in South America.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) 4.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 4.5.2 Supply Chain Challenges 4.5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Electric Toothbrush Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Battery Powered Rechargeable By End-User (Value) Male Female By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

