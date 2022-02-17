New AI-driven Mobile Voice Analytics Product from Guavus Helps Operators Meet Customers’ Great Expectations for 5G

﻿News Summary



Guavus Ops-IQ Mobile Voice Analytics (MVA) goes beyond reporting on network anomalies to using AI to measure and monitor customer experience – enabling operators to deliver a higher quality 5G VoNR, 4G VoLTE, and VoWiFi services experience.

Guavus MVA eliminates the lengthy process of manually gathering and analyzing raw and heterogenous call events, saving operators time and costs.

Multi-dimensional dashboards provide detailed views into customer experience across mobile voice services at the network, IMS node, cell and subscriber level – so operators can detect and resolve issues more quickly.

Advanced analytics insights across VoLTE, VoWiFi and VoNR enable in-depth investigation on the multiple root causes of a detected service experience degradation.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guavus, a leader in telecom AI-based analytics, today announced a new Guavus Ops-IQ Mobile Voice Analytics product that gives operators the granular, real-time data they need to prioritize customer quality of experience and meet their customers’ high expectations for 5G and other mobile voice services.

“’My network is running properly, so customers must be having a good voice experience’ is an assumption MNOs can’t afford to make, especially with 5G,” said Guavus CEO, Alex Shevchenko.

“Guavus MVA helps MNOs isolate their customers’ mobile voice experience from within a sea of data points and gives them the insights to prioritize remediation efforts that have the most impact on customer voice experience. They can spend less time chasing down answers and more time resolving issues before they have a big customer impact. And they can make the transition many operators tell us they want to make -- from network-centric operations to ‘customer-first’ service assurance,” said Shevchenko.

Guavus MVA enables operators to consistently reduce the time to detect, diagnose and repair 4G, WiFi and 5G voice issues - benefiting teams across their organization who are sensitive to customer experience on their mobile voice services.

For the Service Management team responsible for the end-to-end digital voice service experience and customer retention – Guavus MVA can be used to proactively monitor the voice experience of customers that are either considered high priority or whose issue has just been resolved after a call to Customer Care.

For the Customer Care team – when a customer reports a problem, Guavus MVA enables the team to collect voice experience metrics in a given time window to understand that customer’s journey before and when the problem occurred.

For the Operations team, Guavus MVA provides the answers they need at the exact moment a voice experience anomaly is raised, also taking into account the impact on connected subscribers by priority.

And for the Marketing team – Guavus MVA can be used to collect customers’ voice experience scores to identify users who are affected by a bad experience before promoting a new service during a targeted marketing campaign.

Showcasing AI-based Analytics for MNOs at Mobile World Congress

Guavus will be showcasing Guavus MVA, Guavus 5G-IQ Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF), and other analytics portfolio solutions for operators at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain in the Thales Booth – Hall 2, Stand 2J30 – from February 28-March 3. Click here to learn more and set up a meeting with Guavus at the event.

About Guavus (a Thales company)

For more than a decade, Guavus has been at the forefront of applying Big Data, streaming analytics, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to developing solutions that have enabled operators of the world’s leading service provider networks to overcome critical operational and business challenges impacting customer experience, service revenue and profitability.

Guavus is an expert in developing ML/AI-driven analytics solutions that are fundamental to enabling transformation of operational and business processes for a new generation of digital service providers, empowering front-line teams in network operations, service operations, network engineering, field operations and customer care, and key stakeholders in marketing, sales and finance.

Guavus solutions have been successfully deployed by operators of some of the world’s largest fixed-line and mobile networks, and the company is spearheading the development of analytics products for 5G network operators, mobile IoT applications and cloud-based digital services. Discover more at www.guavus.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Laura Stiff

Guavus PR & Analyst Relations

+1.408.827.1242

laura.stiff@external.thalesgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d2a791a-0350-488b-9296-6de9c62144e4



