Tiffany Durant, CENTURY 21 Intown Sales Affiliate, Earns Masters Ruby Award for 2021 Sales Production

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTURY 21 Intown is pleased to announce that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized Tiffany Durant, sales affiliate with the office, as a top-producer nationwide when it honored her with the coveted 2021 CENTURY 21® Masters Ruby Award.

Ruby-level status is awarded to a C21® sales affiliate who has met minimum sales production of $149,000 or 31 closed transaction sides within a calendar year. The sales affiliate also receives a trophy and a personal invitation to attend the annual CENTURY 21 Top Agent Retreat.

"Tiffany places her real estate wisdom and passion for life into her everyday business, helping to make clients more comfortable with the real estate transaction as they make what may be the most significant purchase of their lives," said Collis Clovie, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Intown.

"Tiffany is a valued and trusted real estate resource for the Atlanta GA Metro community and a major contributor to the overall success of CENTURY 21 Intown and the CENTURY 21 System as a whole," continued Clovie.

Tiffany has also received the DeKalb County Board of Realtors' "Pinnacle Award" for top producers from 2016-2021.

"It is truly an honor to receive the Masters Ruby Award and be recognized among such a talented and dedicated group of real estate sales professionals," said Durant.

"The power of the CENTURY 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals like Tiffany Durant who always elevate and give 121% to their clients throughout the entire client relationship," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate. "So as we celebrate their accomplishments, we understand that delivering extraordinary experiences is what homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve and they should be demanding from their real estate company and agent of choice."

CENTURY 21 Intown is a full-service brokerage located at 2116 DeFoors Ferry Rd NW Atlanta GA 30318 and specializing in Residential + Commercial + Luxury properties.

