Toll Brothers Announces New Community Coming Soon to Harvest Master Plan in Denton County

ARGYLE, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest single-family home community, Toll Brothers at Harvest, is coming soon to the Harvest master-planned community by Hillwood in Denton County. The interest list is forming and the Sales Center is expected to open in Summer 2022.

Toll Brothers at Harvest – Elite Collection will feature 72 single-family homes ranging from 1,900 to 3,200 square feet and offering 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages.

Voted "Master-Planned Community of the Year" by the Dallas Builders Association, Harvest allows residents to be immersed in a vibrant social and active lifestyle with weekly planned events inspired by an onsite Lifestyle Director. A 100-year old farmhouse now serves a charming local coffee and gift shop. An 11-acre catch and release lake is stocked with fish and surrounded by nearly a mile of walking trails. Other exceptional amenities include a community garden for residents to plant, grow, and harvest their own fruits and vegetables, two fitness facilities with state-of-the-art equipment, three pools, parks, miles of trails, several event areas, and more. A full schedule of events and activities is available for the whole family to enjoy.

Toll Brothers at Harvest is conveniently located just off I-35W with easy access to downtown Denton and Fort Worth, A-rated Argyle schools, and a variety of shopping and dining.

Prospective home buyers are invited to visit TollBrothersAtHarvestEliteCollection.com and join the VIP list to stay updated on the latest community information.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

