Will Abreu to Lead Broadcasting at OS Studios

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OS Studios announces the promotion of Will Abreu to Head of Broadcast. Abreu is a seasoned professional in the gaming and broadcast industry, who has produced over 150 events featuring 20+ properties throughout his 11-year career in gaming and esports. Notable events produced include (RED) Creator Cup 2021, NYXL Homestand 2019, Arena World Championships and Mythic Dungeon Invitational at BlizzCon 2018, CWL Champs 2017 in Orlando and MLG Columbus CS:GO Major 2016.



Abreu started out as a fan of StarCraft: Brood War after living in Korea for a summer. This was the catalyst in starting his career in the gaming industry. His first role in this industry was in September 2011 at MLG, where he spent years as a technical director working on the esports report out of MLG’s New York studio, while also producing the MLG pro circuit for titles including StarCraft, Call of Duty, Gears of War and CS:GO.

In 2016 Abreu joined Activision-Blizzard and focused on Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, revitalizing World of Warcraft’s esports scene and launching a new competitive community with Mythic Dungeon Invitational (presently known as Mythic Dungeon International). From there, he went to Esports Engine in 2019 as a founding employee in the role of Senior Live Producer, where he worked with clients such as Andbox, Houston Outlaws, Team Liquid and Call of Duty Mobile. After 6 months as a Senior Live Producer at OS Studios, Abreu has been promoted to Head of Broadcast, where he will focus on expanding the broadcast team, and growing out the control room environment. He will continue to put on the biggest and best events in the business, while working directly with clients to create authentic broadcasts to their communities.

Recently, Abreu wrapped up the fourth season of the OS Studios x Navy MWR activation and this week will be heading up live production with the OS Studios broadcast team at The Block at NBA All-Star 2022 , a three-day in-person experience in Cleveland.

On Abreu’s new role, John Higgins, CEO of OS Studios said, “What an exciting time this is for OS Studios. We are starting 2022 on a high note with one of the most seasoned producers leading our broadcast team. The momentum this year will be extraordinary, from control rooms to more producers to activate on new shows!”

Abreu shared, “I’m honored to be taking this role with such a team of creative rock stars. When I joined OS, it was immediately apparent how passionate and talented the broadcast team was. I’m looking forward to building this group up and continuing to have a hand in the way stories are told in the world of esports.”

OS Studios is expanding in other ways by building a new gaming studio in Manhattan to power and focus on building the metaverse for brands. The studio will allow for in house development with the latest green screen system, three control rooms, Chyron virtual set augmented reality technology and more to produce the highest quality broadcasts and commercials.

About OS Studios

A Project Worldwide Agency, OS Studios is a community; a group of award-winning people, a young and dynamically led creative team, experienced and risk-taking professionals. Our mission is to provide creative and market leading services to brands wanting to take the lead in the expanding world of gaming and esports.

Learn more at www.osstudios.gg

Media Contact

Navneet Randhawa

Marketing Director, OS Studios

Navneet.Randhawa@osstudios.gg

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d621a65c-2a2f-4d96-a5f6-99306170f1a2